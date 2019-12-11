By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Roses Org. Lime Juice Cordial 1Ltr

5(5)Write a review
image 1 of Roses Org. Lime Juice Cordial 1Ltr
£ 1.50
£0.15/100ml

Offer

250ml servings
  • Energy228kJ 53kcal
    3%
  • Fat0g
    0%
  • Saturates0g
    0%
  • Sugars12g
    14%
  • Salt0g
    0%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy Diluted As Recommended Per: 100ml

Product Description

  • Concentrated Lime Juice Cordial
  • L. Rose first imported lime juice from the West Indies in the 1980's. Trade thrived because merchant ships were compelled to carry lime or lemon juice. Lauchlan Rose devised a method for preserving juice without alcohol and so he invented the world's first concentrated fruit drink.
  • Coca-Cola and the Environment
  • Coca-Cola is committed to making a positive difference - to the health of the planet, consumers and the communities it serves. The company is working hard to reduce its impact on the environment in everything it does - growing more while using less in areas such as energy and water use, waste reduction and recycling - and by encouraging people to think more about the positive impact they can have on their local environment.

By Appointment To Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II Suppliers of Lime Juice Cordial L. Rose & Co. Ltd. London

  • Pack size: 1000ml

Information

Ingredients

(As diluted):, Water, Lime Juice from Concentrate (5%), Sugar, Citric Acid, Flavourings, Preservative (Sodium Metabisulphite), Colours (Carotenes, Green S)

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Sulphur Dioxide/Sulphites

Storage

Store in a cool dry place.Once open consume within 3 to 4 weeks. Best before end: See base or neck of bottle for date.

Preparation and Usage

  • Serving Suggestion: Serve with still or sparkling water for a refreshing drink
  • Dilute 4 parts water to 1 part cordial.
  • If for toddlers add extra water.

Number of uses

1L makes approx 20 servings

Recycling info

Bottle. Plastic - Widely Recycled

Name and address

  • Coca-Cola Enterprises Ltd.,
  • Uxbridge,
  • UB8 1EZ.

Net Contents

1l ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesDiluted As Recommended Per: 100mlDiluted As Recommended Per: 250ml (%*)
Energy:91kJ/228kJ/
-21kcal53kcal (3%)
Fat:0g0g (0%)
of which saturates:0g0g (0%)
Carbohydrate:4.9g12g (5%)
of which sugars:4.9g12g (14%)
Protein:0g0g (0%)
Salt: 0g0g (0%)
*Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)--
1L makes approx 20 servings--

5 Reviews

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

The best lime juice cordial by far

5 stars

Sadly, Roses lime juice is often unavailable these days. There is no other cordial which is anything like it; the rest are far too sweet as they all contain artificial sweeteners. Roses is far better than any other lime juice I have tried. Best alternative - mix your own using KTC Lime Juice or similar "ingredient lime juice", Mountain Dew Citrus Blast (a rare lime juice fizzy drink in that it still contains sugar, not sweeteners, but is still much sweeter than Roses) and water, using the Roses ingredients list to work out quantities of lime juice and sugar, but go back to Roses as soon as it becomes available, because no alternative is as good as Roses.

Surely the date when importing from West Indies sh

5 stars

Surely the date when importing from West Indies should be 1860?

THE Lime cordial

5 stars

Top quality Cordial, the only one avallable and perfect for Snowballs with Advocaat and lemonade, or Vodka and lime and the refreshing non alcoholic lemonade and lime

Amazing cordial!

5 stars

Amazing cordial!

It's back!!!!

5 stars

At last it's back on the shelf!! The ONLY Lime Juice worth drinking.

