Roses Org. Lime Juice Cordial 1Ltr

The best lime juice cordial by far
Sadly, Roses lime juice is often unavailable these days. There is no other cordial which is anything like it; the rest are far too sweet as they all contain artificial sweeteners. Roses is far better than any other lime juice I have tried. Best alternative - mix your own using KTC Lime Juice or similar "ingredient lime juice", Mountain Dew Citrus Blast (a rare lime juice fizzy drink in that it still contains sugar, not sweeteners, but is still much sweeter than Roses) and water, using the Roses ingredients list to work out quantities of lime juice and sugar, but go back to Roses as soon as it becomes available, because no alternative is as good as Roses.
Surely the date when importing from West Indies sh
Surely the date when importing from West Indies should be 1860?
THE Lime cordial
Top quality Cordial, the only one avallable and perfect for Snowballs with Advocaat and lemonade, or Vodka and lime and the refreshing non alcoholic lemonade and lime
Amazing cordial!
It's back!!!!
At last it's back on the shelf!! The ONLY Lime Juice worth drinking.