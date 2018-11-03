By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Classic Christmas Pudding 100G

1(1)Write a review
£ 1.00
£1.00/100g

Each pudding (100g)
  • Energy1428kJ 338kcal
    17%
  • Fat6.4g
    9%
  • Saturates3.1g
    16%
  • Sugars46.2g
    51%
  • Salt0.2g
    3%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1428kJ / 338kcal

Product Description

  • 6 Month matured by Christmas day, Christmas pudding with cider and brandy.
  • Christmas pudding
  • Matured for 6 months. Steeped in cider and brandy for a moist, fruity and sticky pudding
  • Pack size: 100g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Vine Fruits [Raisins, Sultanas], Sugar, Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Cider (9%), Vegetable Suet [Palm Oil, Rice Flour, Sunflower Oil], Brandy (4.5%), Humectant (Glycerol), Single Cream (Milk), Candied Citrus Peel [Orange Peel, Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Lemon Peel, Sugar, Acidty Regulator (Citric Acid)], Invert Sugar Syrup, Orange Peel, Water, Concentrated Orange Juice, Molasses, Lemon Peel, Mixed Spice, Salt, Orange Oil, Lemon Oil, Yeast.

Allergy Information

  • Also, may contain peanuts and nuts.. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.

Cooking Instructions

Microwave

Instructions: 800W 50 secs 900W 40 secs.
Leave in plastic basin and pierce film lid several times.
Heat on full power for 50 seconds (800W) / 40 seconds (900W).
Stand for 1 minute after heating.
Remove the film lid and turn upside down onto a plate.

Steam
Instructions: 30 minutes Leave in plastic basin with film lid on. Place in a steamer over boiling water, or alternatively, use a large saucepan with a trivet or an upturned heat-resistant saucer. Place the basin on the trivet/saucer and add boiling water to come up to 1/3 of the way up the basin. Steam with film lid on for 30 minutes, topping up with boiling water as necessary. Do not allow to boil dry. Remove the film lid and turn upside down onto a plate. Time: 30 mins

Cooking Precautions

  • Remove outer packaging.
  • Check food is piping hot throughout before serving

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

1 Servings

Warnings

  • Pudding will be very hot.Pudding will be very hot.Pudding will be very hot.

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

100g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gA serving contains
Energy1428kJ / 338kcal1428kJ / 338kcal
Fat6.4g6.4g
Saturates3.1g3.1g
Carbohydrate65.1g65.1g
Sugars46.2g46.2g
Fibre4.4g4.4g
Protein2.9g2.9g
Salt0.2g0.2g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When microwaved according to instructions.--

Safety information

Safety information



1 Review

Average of 1 stars

Help other customers like you

It contains PALM OIL!!!! 😡

1 stars

