Tesco Classic Christmas Pudding 100G

It contains PALM OIL!!!! 😡
It contains PALM OIL!!!! 😡
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1428kJ / 338kcal
INGREDIENTS: Vine Fruits [Raisins, Sultanas], Sugar, Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Cider (9%), Vegetable Suet [Palm Oil, Rice Flour, Sunflower Oil], Brandy (4.5%), Humectant (Glycerol), Single Cream (Milk), Candied Citrus Peel [Orange Peel, Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Lemon Peel, Sugar, Acidty Regulator (Citric Acid)], Invert Sugar Syrup, Orange Peel, Water, Concentrated Orange Juice, Molasses, Lemon Peel, Mixed Spice, Salt, Orange Oil, Lemon Oil, Yeast.
Store in a cool, dry place.
Microwave
Instructions: 800W 50 secs 900W 40 secs.
Leave in plastic basin and pierce film lid several times.
Heat on full power for 50 seconds (800W) / 40 seconds (900W).
Stand for 1 minute after heating.
Remove the film lid and turn upside down onto a plate.
Steam
Instructions: 30 minutes Leave in plastic basin with film lid on. Place in a steamer over boiling water, or alternatively, use a large saucepan with a trivet or an upturned heat-resistant saucer. Place the basin on the trivet/saucer and add boiling water to come up to 1/3 of the way up the basin. Steam with film lid on for 30 minutes, topping up with boiling water as necessary. Do not allow to boil dry. Remove the film lid and turn upside down onto a plate. Time: 30 mins
Produced in the U.K.
1 Servings
100g e
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|A serving contains
|Energy
|1428kJ / 338kcal
|1428kJ / 338kcal
|Fat
|6.4g
|6.4g
|Saturates
|3.1g
|3.1g
|Carbohydrate
|65.1g
|65.1g
|Sugars
|46.2g
|46.2g
|Fibre
|4.4g
|4.4g
|Protein
|2.9g
|2.9g
|Salt
|0.2g
|0.2g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|When microwaved according to instructions.
|-
|-
Pudding will be very hot.Pudding will be very hot.Pudding will be very hot.
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019