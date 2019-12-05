Tesco Cream Of Tomato Soup 4X400g

Excellent product
Excellent product
Yummy.
Delicious soup. Just had a tinful for a quick oldies tea with a toasted cheesy bun with a slice of gouda. Yummy and quick. The soup is thick and creamy and oh so moreish! Thanks, Tesco. A very satisfied customer.
Tesco cream of tomato soup
Lovely thick and really creamy, I would not buy any other tomato soup
Great flavour - good as the competition
I consider this on par with the major brand which I've enjoyed for years. I tried this one in terms of price and was not disappointed. I bought this as a price point so look out sometimes the opposition has better deals. LG
Matches up with the leading brands
Spicy and delicious. Compare this soup with the "big name" brands. You may even prefer it!
a product that is tasty and the right price.👍
I have soup every day as part of my Diet, I am an OAP with a few problems, so looked for a product that was tasty and the right price. So I tried every brand I could find in supermarkets and settled on this off. Just recently I think I noticed a change in recipe, although nothing has been advertised, it is a tad sweeter, and a whole lot tastier. (if not put it down to my age!!), anyway look at the cost, you can't beat it
Up there with the best!
Anyone that thinks supermarket own-brands are inferior to the famous brands should try this soup. I get it regularly and my wife likes it to. She reckons it is as good as the "Big H". As for me, I think I actually slightly prefer it. Yet so much cheaper!
As good as fancier tins.
Creamy, tomatoey, good consistency. Not much more u can say