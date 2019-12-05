By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Cream Of Tomato Soup 4X400g

5(8)Write a review
Tesco Cream Of Tomato Soup 4X400g
£ 1.60
£0.10/100g
½ of a can
  • Energy480kJ 115kcal
    6%
  • Fat5.0g
    7%
  • Saturates0.4g
    2%
  • Sugars11.8g
    13%
  • Salt1.1g
    18%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 240kJ / 57kcal

Product Description

  • Cream of tomato soup.
  • SMOOTH & CREAMY Blended with tomato purée for a rich, full flavour
  • SMOOTH & CREAMY Blended with tomato purée for a rich, full flavour
  • Pack size: 1600g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Tomato Purée (91%), Sugar, Rapeseed Oil, Modified Maize Starch, Salt, Dried Skimmed Milk, Double Cream (Milk), Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Paprika, Rice Flour, Basil Extract, Flavourings.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened, transfer unused contents into a non-metallic container, cover and refrigerate. Consume within 2 days.

Cooking Instructions

Microwave

Instructions: For best results, microwave.
800W/ 900W 3½ mins / 3 mins.
Empty the contents of the can into a non-metallic bowl and cover. Heat on full power for 2 minutes (800W/900W), stir and recover then heat on full power for another 1 minute 30 seconds(800W)/ 1 minute (900W).
Stir well before serving.

Hob
Instructions: Empty contents into a saucepan.
Heat gently for 3-4 minutes, stirring frequently.
Do not allow to boil.
Time: 3 - 4 mins

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

8 Servings

Recycling info

Can. Metal widely recycled Label. Paper widely recycled Film. Plastic not currently recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

4 x 400g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g½ of a can (200g)
Energy240kJ / 57kcal480kJ / 115kcal
Fat2.5g5.0g
Saturates0.2g0.4g
Carbohydrate7.4g14.8g
Sugars5.9g11.8g
Fibre0.8g1.6g
Protein0.9g1.8g
Salt0.6g1.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

8 Reviews

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Excellent product

5 stars

Excellent product

Yummy.

5 stars

Delicious soup. Just had a tinful for a quick oldies tea with a toasted cheesy bun with a slice of gouda. Yummy and quick. The soup is thick and creamy and oh so moreish! Thanks, Tesco. A very satisfied customer.

Tesco cream of tomato soup

5 stars

Lovely thick and really creamy, I would not buy any other tomato soup

Great flavour - good as the competition

5 stars

I consider this on par with the major brand which I've enjoyed for years. I tried this one in terms of price and was not disappointed. I bought this as a price point so look out sometimes the opposition has better deals. LG

Matches up with the leading brands

5 stars

Spicy and delicious. Compare this soup with the "big name" brands. You may even prefer it!

a product that is tasty and the right price.👍

5 stars

I have soup every day as part of my Diet, I am an OAP with a few problems, so looked for a product that was tasty and the right price. So I tried every brand I could find in supermarkets and settled on this off. Just recently I think I noticed a change in recipe, although nothing has been advertised, it is a tad sweeter, and a whole lot tastier. (if not put it down to my age!!), anyway look at the cost, you can't beat it

Up there with the best!

5 stars

Anyone that thinks supermarket own-brands are inferior to the famous brands should try this soup. I get it regularly and my wife likes it to. She reckons it is as good as the "Big H". As for me, I think I actually slightly prefer it. Yet so much cheaper!

As good as fancier tins.

5 stars

Creamy, tomatoey, good consistency. Not much more u can say

Usually bought next

Tesco Cream Of Chicken Soup 4 X 400G

£ 1.60
£0.10/100g

Tesco Baked Beans In Tomato Sauce 4 X420g

£ 1.00
£0.60/kg

Tesco Vegetable Soup 4 X400g

£ 1.60
£0.10/100g

Tesco Cream Of Chicken Soup 400G

£ 0.45
£0.11/100g

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here