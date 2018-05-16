Chocolate Iced Ring Doughnut 4 Pack

- Energy1042kJ 249kcal12%
- Fat13.8g20%
- Saturates7.4g37%
- Sugars9.8g11%
- Salt0.2g3%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1766kJ / 423kcal
Product Description
- Ring doughnuts with a chocolate flavoured icing topped with milk, dark and white chocolate flakes.
- A fluffy doughnut decorated with chocolate icing and sprinkles for a sweet finish.
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Water, Palm Oil, Chocolate Flavour Icing (11%) [Sugar, Palm Oil, Coconut Oil, Cocoa Powder, Dried Skimmed Milk, Cornflour, Emulsifer (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Emulsifier (Sunflower Lecithins)], Milk, Dark And White Chocolate Flakes (8%) [Sugar, Cocoa Mass, Dried Whole Milk, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Powder, Dextrose, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins)), Rapeseed Oil, Yeast, Maize Starch, Emulsifiers (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids, Sodium Stearoyl-2-Lactylate], Dextrose, Sugar, Raising Agents (Potassium Bicarbonate, Calcium Dihydrogen Diphosphate, Calcium Phosphate), Dried Skimmed Milk, Salt, Soya Flour, Flavouring, Flour Treatment Agent (Ascorbic Acid).
Allergy Information
- Contains: Wheat, Milk, Soya, Gluten
Produce of
Produced in U.K.
Number of uses
4 Servings
Name and address
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Cheshunt,
- EN8 9SL,
- U.K.
Net Contents
4 x Doughnuts
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|One doughnut (59g)
|Energy
|1766kJ / 423kcal
|1042kJ / 249kcal
|Fat
|23.4g
|13.8g
|Saturates
|12.6g
|7.4g
|Carbohydrate
|46.4g
|27.4g
|Sugars
|16.6g
|9.8g
|Fibre
|1.4g
|0.8g
|Protein
|5.9g
|3.5g
|Salt
|0.3g
|0.2g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As Sold.
|-
|-
