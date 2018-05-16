By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Chocolate Iced Ring Doughnut 4 Pack

Chocolate Iced Ring Doughnut 4 Pack
£ 1.20
£0.30/each
One doughnut
  • Energy1042kJ 249kcal
    12%
  • Fat13.8g
    20%
  • Saturates7.4g
    37%
  • Sugars9.8g
    11%
  • Salt0.2g
    3%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1766kJ / 423kcal

Product Description

  • Ring doughnuts with a chocolate flavoured icing topped with milk, dark and white chocolate flakes.
  • A fluffy doughnut decorated with chocolate icing and sprinkles for a sweet finish.

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Water, Palm Oil, Chocolate Flavour Icing (11%) [Sugar, Palm Oil, Coconut Oil, Cocoa Powder, Dried Skimmed Milk, Cornflour, Emulsifer (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Emulsifier (Sunflower Lecithins)], Milk, Dark And White Chocolate Flakes (8%) [Sugar, Cocoa Mass, Dried Whole Milk, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Powder, Dextrose, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins)), Rapeseed Oil, Yeast, Maize Starch, Emulsifiers (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids, Sodium Stearoyl-2-Lactylate], Dextrose, Sugar, Raising Agents (Potassium Bicarbonate, Calcium Dihydrogen Diphosphate, Calcium Phosphate), Dried Skimmed Milk, Salt, Soya Flour, Flavouring, Flour Treatment Agent (Ascorbic Acid).

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Wheat, Milk, Soya, Gluten

Produce of

Produced in U.K.

Number of uses

4 Servings

Name and address

  Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  Cheshunt,
  EN8 9SL,
  U.K.

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Cheshunt,
  • EN8 9SL,
  • U.K.

Net Contents

4 x Doughnuts

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne doughnut (59g)
Energy1766kJ / 423kcal1042kJ / 249kcal
Fat23.4g13.8g
Saturates12.6g7.4g
Carbohydrate46.4g27.4g
Sugars16.6g9.8g
Fibre1.4g0.8g
Protein5.9g3.5g
Salt0.3g0.2g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

