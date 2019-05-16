Tesco Hoisin Duck Wrap

Sincerely, disappointed.
I thought this was going to be really tasty but all the duck and lettuce was at the front: by the time I got to then end it was just tortilla and hoisin sauce. Yuck!
Was good, now horrid
This used to be delicious, but since the recipe change its horrible. So much gloopy sauce, it was really unpleasant. Please bring back the old version, it was an absolute favourite!
Tasty but not cheap
Best wrap they do but it's quite expensive for the size
It is not as good as the hoisin duck we used to ge
It is not as good as the hoisin duck we used to get.
Once my favourite but I won't buy again
I'm very disappointed as these used to be one of my favourite snacks for lunch but since the packaging has changed, the ingredients have too. I bit into it and instantly got a mouthful of cucumber, which I don't like, and then the duck pieces were not of good quality and I had to pick out lumps of gristle and hard lumps. Not impressed, I threw the second half away!