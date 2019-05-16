By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Hoisin Duck Wrap

Write a review
Tesco Hoisin Duck Wrap

Each pack
  • Energy1521kJ 361kcal
    18%
  • Fat10.0g
    14%
  • Saturates3.6g
    18%
  • Sugars9.6g
    11%
  • Salt1.2g
    20%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 854kJ / 203kcal

Product Description

  • Marinated duck, hoisin sauce, lettuce, cucumber and spring onion in a wheat flour tortilla.
  • Tesco Hoisin Duck No Mayonnaise Tortilla filled with shredded duck, hoisin sauce, cucumber and lettuce Our wraps are made daily using selected ingredients, then expertly hand rolled in a soft tortilla
  • HAND WRAPPED Tortilla filled with shredded duck, hoisin sauce, cucumber and lettuce. CAREFULLY HANDPACKED EVERYDAY

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Duck (33%), Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Lettuce, Cucumber, Water, Sugar, Spring Onion, Palm Oil, Rice Vinegar, Cornflour, Humectant (Glycerol), Rapeseed Oil, Salt, Soya Bean, Spices, Raising Agents (Sodium Bicarbonate, Disodium Diphosphate, Malic Acid), Plum, Concentrated Plum Juice, Molasses, Garlic Purée, Cayenne Pepper, Acidity Regulator (Acetic Acid).

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep refrigerated.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K., Thailand

Number of uses

1 Servings

Warnings

  • Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

Recycling info

Carton. Card widely recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gEach Pack
Energy854kJ / 203kcal1521kJ / 361kcal
Fat5.6g10.0g
Saturates2.0g3.6g
Carbohydrate27.7g49.3g
Sugars5.4g9.6g
Fibre1.2g2.1g
Protein9.8g17.4g
Salt0.7g1.2g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

Safety information

View more safety information

Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

5 Reviews

Average of 2 stars

Help other customers like you

Sincerely, disappointed.

1 stars

I thought this was going to be really tasty but all the duck and lettuce was at the front: by the time I got to then end it was just tortilla and hoisin sauce. Yuck!

Was good, now horrid

1 stars

This used to be delicious, but since the recipe change its horrible. So much gloopy sauce, it was really unpleasant. Please bring back the old version, it was an absolute favourite!

Tasty but not cheap

4 stars

Best wrap they do but it's quite expensive for the size

It is not as good as the hoisin duck we used to ge

3 stars

It is not as good as the hoisin duck we used to get.

Once my favourite but I won't buy again

1 stars

I'm very disappointed as these used to be one of my favourite snacks for lunch but since the packaging has changed, the ingredients have too. I bit into it and instantly got a mouthful of cucumber, which I don't like, and then the duck pieces were not of good quality and I had to pick out lumps of gristle and hard lumps. Not impressed, I threw the second half away!

