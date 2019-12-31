By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Schwartz Season All Seasoning 70G

No ratings yetWrite a review
Schwartz Season All Seasoning 70G
£ 1.60
£0.23/10g

Offer

Product Description

  • Paprika & Pepper Season All
  • For recipes and cooking suggestions visit: www.schwartz.co.uk
  • Find us on facebook
  • Our Season-All is expertly blended with paprika, black pepper and celery seeds for perfectly seasoned dishes.
  • Pack size: 70g

Information

Ingredients

Salt, Chilli Pepper, Paprika (4%), Dried Onion (3%), Black Pepper (3%), Anti-Caking Agent (Sodium, Potassium and Calcium Salts of Fatty Acids), Garlic Powder, Ground Celery Seed, Ground Nutmeg, Colour (Paprika Extract), Ground Coriander Seed, Cayenne Pepper

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Celery

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place out of direct sunlight.

Produce of

Produced in the EU

Preparation and Usage

  • 1/2 tsp = 2 servings. Shake well before use.
  • Top tips... Simply shake this all-purpose seasoning over your meals as an alternative to salt and pepper.

Recycling info

Cap. Plastic - Check Local Recycling Jar. Glass - Widely Recycled

Name and address

  • Schwartz,
  • Pegasus Way,
  • Haddenham,
  • Aylesbury,
  • Bucks,
  • HP17 8LB.

Return to

  • Get in touch:
  • Schwartz,
  • Pegasus Way,
  • Haddenham,
  • Aylesbury,
  • Bucks,
  • HP17 8LB.
  • schwartz.enquiries@mccormick.co.uk

Net Contents

70g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100g
Energy 274kJ/65kcal
Fat - Total2.5g
Fat - Saturated1.4g
Carbohydrate 6.7g
- Sugars 0.9g
Protein 2.2g
Salt 77.20g

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Usually bought next

Schwartz Cajun Seasoning 44G Jar

£ 1.60
£0.36/10g

Offer

Schwartz Perfect Shake Chips Seasoning 55G

£ 1.60
£0.29/10g

Offer

Schwartz Italian Herb Seasoning 11G Jar

£ 1.60
£1.46/10g

Offer

Tesco All Purpose Seasoning 58G

£ 1.00
£0.17/10g

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here