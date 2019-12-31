Schwartz Season All Seasoning 70G
Offer
Product Description
- Paprika & Pepper Season All
- For recipes and cooking suggestions visit: www.schwartz.co.uk
- Find us on facebook
- Our Season-All is expertly blended with paprika, black pepper and celery seeds for perfectly seasoned dishes.
- Pack size: 70g
Information
Ingredients
Salt, Chilli Pepper, Paprika (4%), Dried Onion (3%), Black Pepper (3%), Anti-Caking Agent (Sodium, Potassium and Calcium Salts of Fatty Acids), Garlic Powder, Ground Celery Seed, Ground Nutmeg, Colour (Paprika Extract), Ground Coriander Seed, Cayenne Pepper
Allergy Information
- Contains: Celery
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place out of direct sunlight.
Produce of
Produced in the EU
Preparation and Usage
- 1/2 tsp = 2 servings. Shake well before use.
- Top tips... Simply shake this all-purpose seasoning over your meals as an alternative to salt and pepper.
Recycling info
Cap. Plastic - Check Local Recycling Jar. Glass - Widely Recycled
Name and address
- Schwartz,
- Pegasus Way,
- Haddenham,
- Aylesbury,
- Bucks,
- HP17 8LB.
Return to
- Get in touch:
- Schwartz,
- Pegasus Way,
- Haddenham,
- Aylesbury,
- Bucks,
- HP17 8LB.
- schwartz.enquiries@mccormick.co.uk
Net Contents
70g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100g
|Energy
|274kJ/65kcal
|Fat - Total
|2.5g
|Fat - Saturated
|1.4g
|Carbohydrate
|6.7g
|- Sugars
|0.9g
|Protein
|2.2g
|Salt
|77.20g
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020