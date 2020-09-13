We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Schwartz Garlic Pepper 45G

4.6(7)Write a review
Schwartz Garlic Pepper 45G
£ 1.65
£0.37/10g

Product Description

  • A blend with garlic and black pepper
  • For recipes and cooking suggestions visit: www.schwartz.co.uk

By Appointment to Her Majesty The Queen Suppliers of Herbs, Spices, Seasonings & Sauce Mixes McCormick (UK) Ltd T/A Schwartz

  • Pack size: 45G

Information

Ingredients

Dried Garlic (43%), Black Pepper (40%), Red and Green Bell Peppers, Dried Onion, Garlic Oil

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place out of direct sunlight.

Produce of

Produced in the EU

Preparation and Usage

  • Top Tips... Sprinkle over pizza or into pasta sauces for a rich garlic flavour with a hint of black pepper warmth. Great on grilled meat, roasted vegetables or stir into creamy mashed potato.

Recycling info

Cap. Plastic - Check Local Recycling Jar. Glass - Widely Recycled

Name and address

  • Schwartz,
  • Pegasus Way,
  • Haddenham,
  • Aylesbury,
  • Bucks,
  • HP17 8LB.

Return to

  • Get in touch:
  • Schwartz,
  • Pegasus Way,
  • Haddenham,
  • Aylesbury,
  • Bucks,
  • HP17 8LB.
  • schwartz.enquiries@mccormick.co.uk

Net Contents

45g ℮

7 Reviews

Average of 4.6 stars

The best pepper ever. So where is it Tesco?

5 stars

The best pepper ever. So where is it Tesco?

i miss this

5 stars

fantastic flavour i really love it but a real shame i cannot buy this from tesco with my delivery as it hasnt been available for over two months now ??? along with a lot of my other favourites.

Please bring this back!

5 stars

I love this seasoning, but where has it gone?! Please restock this- I miss it and I am all out.

We need Garlic Pepper!

5 stars

Disappointed that this product has not been on the shelves for some time now. It was always on our table at any meal time.

Good, but where is it?

5 stars

Very good for cooking or just on your meal, but not been available for weeks now????

salt free

5 stars

perfect if you need to avoid salt but love easy to use garlic and peppers

Happy shopper

2 stars

Product good, but don't like the new shaped caps they don't fit my spice holder

