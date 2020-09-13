Schwartz Garlic Pepper 45G

The best pepper ever. So where is it Tesco?
i miss this
fantastic flavour i really love it but a real shame i cannot buy this from tesco with my delivery as it hasnt been available for over two months now ??? along with a lot of my other favourites.
Please bring this back!
I love this seasoning, but where has it gone?! Please restock this- I miss it and I am all out.
We need Garlic Pepper!
Disappointed that this product has not been on the shelves for some time now. It was always on our table at any meal time.
Good, but where is it?
Very good for cooking or just on your meal, but not been available for weeks now????
salt free
perfect if you need to avoid salt but love easy to use garlic and peppers
Happy shopper
Product good, but don't like the new shaped caps they don't fit my spice holder