Tesco Savoy Cabbage

Window box veg
These savoy cabbages are ok, but they are so small we call them window box veg so they are not great value for money
Please leave darkest leaves on a savoy cabbage.
The whole idea of a savoy cabbage is to have the very dark outer leaves, which provide the most nutrients i.e. iron. There seems to be a policy of taking the dark leaves off the cabbage and leaving the paler part of the cabbage to sell. Not a good policy.
The quality and size was appalling, all the green
The quality and size was appalling, all the green outer leaves had been removed making the cabbage the size of a tennis ball
Cabbage soup.
Bought for cabbage soup diet , no issues.