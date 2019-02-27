By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Savoy Cabbage

3(4)Write a review
Tesco Savoy Cabbage
£ 0.79
£0.79/each
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 133kJ / 32kcal

Product Description

  • Savoy cabbage.
  • For more great recipes, visit: realfood.tesco.com
  • "Tesco British Savoy Cabbage A bold flavoured classic, field packed for freshness Our savoy cabbages come from trusted growers across the UK. One of our growers, TH Clements, is a family owned business which has been growing cabbage for 50 years. Neil and his skilled team grow cabbage in the fertile silt soils of Lincolnshire where the mild coastal climate creates ideal growing conditions. Harvested and trimmed by hand, his cabbages are packed in the field for freshness with a distinctive flavour."
  • Harvested by hand A bold flavoured classic, field packed for freshness
  • Quality & Freshness
  • At Tesco we believe in the importance of expertly selecting our seasonal produce for its freshness and quality. Our savoy cabbages come from trusted growers across Spain and the UK. One of our growers, Las Lomas, is a family owned business which has been growing cabbage in Spain for over 25 years. Candido and his skilled team grow cabbage in the foothills of the Pyrenees where the mild winter weather and ample rainfall make this an ideal environment for brassicas. Harvested and trimmed by hand, his cabbages are packed in the field for freshness with a distinctive flavour.
  • Harvested by hand
  • A bold flavoured classic, field packed for freshness
  • Expertly selected for freshness & quality

Information

Ingredients

Cabbage

Storage

Keep refrigerated.

Cooking Instructions

Cooking Instructions
Instructions: Remove all packaging. Wash before use. Roughly shred, removing core if required.
Important
Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.

Hob
Instructions: Place in a pan of boiling water. Reduce heat and simmer for 4-5 minutes or until tender. Drain well before serving.

Steam
Instructions: Place in a steamer for 10-15 minutes or until tender.

Produce of

Produce of United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, France, Netherlands, Poland, Spain

Number of uses

Pack contains 4 servings

Name and address

  • Packed for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Return to

  • Our Promise
  • We make every effort to ensure our products are of the best possible quality. That's why we are happy to refund and replace any Tesco product which doesn't live up to your expectations. Just ask any member of staff. This does not affect your statutory rights. For more information please visit tesco.com
  • We are here to help: Freephone 0800 50 55 55, Mon-Sat, 9am-6pm.
  
  
  
  

Net Contents

Single per bag

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 100g
Energy133kJ / 32kcal133kJ / 32kcal
Fat0.4g0.4g
Saturates0.1g0.1g
Carbohydrate4.1g4.1g
Sugars4.0g4.0g
Fibre2.4g2.4g
Protein1.7g1.7g
Salt<0.01g<0.01g
Vitamin C49.0mg (61%NRV)49.0mg (61%NRV)
Folic Acid75.0µg (38%NRV)75.0µg (38%NRV)
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

4 Reviews

Average of 2.8 stars

Help other customers like you

Window box veg

3 stars

These savoy cabbages are ok, but they are so small we call them window box veg so they are not great value for money

Please leave darkest leaves on a savoy cabbage.

3 stars

The whole idea of a savoy cabbage is to have the very dark outer leaves, which provide the most nutrients i.e. iron. There seems to be a policy of taking the dark leaves off the cabbage and leaving the paler part of the cabbage to sell. Not a good policy.

The quality and size was appalling, all the green

1 stars

The quality and size was appalling, all the green outer leaves had been removed making the cabbage the size of a tennis ball

Cabbage soup.

4 stars

Bought for cabbage soup diet , no issues.

