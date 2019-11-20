Cirio Peeled Plum Tomatoes 4X400g

Product Description
- Peeled Plum Tomatoes in Tomato Juice.
- Cirio is the sponsor of the Italian Chefs Federation
- Whole Tomatoes! Our naturally sweet plum tomatoes are typical of Southern Italy, and are blanched, peeled, and immersed in a rich tomato sauce. Great for breakfasts and slow-cooked, meat or fish dishes.
- The Authentic Italian taste
- In 1856 Francesco Cirio was the first to preserve premium Italian tomatoes and vegetables. Since then, Cirio has been an essential ingredient in every Italian household. Just like our Cirio Pelati.
- Not to be sold separately
- Pack size: 1000g
Information
Ingredients
Peeled Plum Tomatoes, Tomato Juice, Acidity Regulator: Citric Acid
Storage
Once opened transfer to a non-metallic bowl and keep refrigerated. Consume within 3-4 days.Best before: see below.
Produce of
Produced in Italy
Recycling info
Sleeve. Recyclable
Name and address
- Conserve Italia Soc. Coop. Agricola,
- Via P. Poggi 11,
- 40068 San Lazzaro di Savena (BO),
- Italy.
Return to
- www.cirio1856.com
Drained weight
4 x 250g
Net Contents
4 x 400g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100 g
|Energy
|112 kJ / 27 kcal
|Fat
|0,2 g
|of which saturates
|0,1 g
|Carbohydrate
|4,2 g
|of which sugars
|3,8 g
|Fibre
|1,1 g
|Protein
|1,1 g
|Salt
|0,02 g
