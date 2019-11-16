Tesco Potato Gratin 450G

The dog ate it
Just about cooked, flavourless potatoes in a bland sauce with very little cheese flavour. Horrible, but I should know by now what Tesco vegetarian meals and side dishes are like so more fool me. They seem to have embraced the low salt ethic with a vengeance but have not replaced it with anything else.
When cooked as specified still crunchy (raw)
Cooked from fresh for 30 minutes in the oven as stated on the packaging, potatoes were still raw, very crunchy and not pleasant to eat
Bland
Bland. No flavour at all.,
Don’t bother
Unless you like hard undercooked potato I’d give it a miss! Cooked for time stated on pack and the potatoes was very hard, crunchy and inedible, cooked for a further 15 minutes still hard potato, cooked for yet another 15 minutes (so now double the recommended cooking time and the rest of our dinner already eaten) now almost soft enough to eat but oddly enough no one wants it anymore.
Raw bland potatoes in bland sauce. Horrible.
Raw potatoes with tasteless sauce, I microwaved it then stuck it in the oven, Still raw! Horrible.
very tasty
it was tasty but definitely needed longer in the oven but still very nice
Earthy watery potato.
Bought this today to eat with chicken and veg. Potato gratin is one of my favourite potato dishes but this was watery with very earthy potatoes. Quite unpleasant to eat. Won’t buy it again.
Please save yourself and don’t microwave this. Just raw potato in a cheese sauce. I don’t understand why it even gives you a microwave option.
AWFUL
looks nothing like picture & even after cooking as per instructions the potatoes were rock hard, would never recommend to anyone !
First time having this product and really impressed with the quality. Agree with another review it would be easier for storage if it was in an oblong container, but that’s not to detract from the quality so still giving 5stars.