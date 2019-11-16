By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Potato Gratin 450G

2.5(13)Write a review
Tesco Potato Gratin 450G

Sorry, this product is currently unavailable

Rest of shelf

Sorry, this product is currently unavailable

½ of pack
  • Energy976kJ 234kcal
    12%
  • Fat14.0g
    20%
  • Saturates9.9g
    50%
  • Sugars2.2g
    2%
  • Salt0.6g
    10%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 448kJ / 107kcal

Product Description

  • Slices of potato in a cream and cheese sauce topped with Cheddar cheese.
  • Crispy & Creamy Sliced potatoes in a creamy cheese sauce topped with Cheddar
  • Crispy & Creamy Sliced potatoes in a creamy cheese sauce topped with Cheddar
  • Pack size: 450g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Potato (52%), Single Cream (Milk) (40%), Cheddar Cheese (Milk) (5%), Cornflour, Salt, Black Pepper, Garlic Purée.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Once defrosted, do not refreeze. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the fridge. Keep refrigerated.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: For best results oven heat. 190°C/ Fan 170°C/ Gas 5 25-30 mins Remove outer sleeve and film lid. Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven. Leave to stand for 1 minute after heating.

Oven from frozen

Instructions: 190°C/ Fan 170°C/ Gas 5 40-45 mins Remove outer sleeve and film lid. Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven. Leave to stand for 1 minute after heating.

Microwave

Instructions: 800W / 900W 5 mins / 4 mins.
Remove outer sleeve and pierce film lid several times. Heat on full power.
Leave to stand for 1 minute after heating.

Microwave from frozen

Instructions: Not suitable for microwave heating from frozen.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Recycling info

Sleeve. Widely Recycled Tray. Check Locally Film. Not Yet Recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

450g

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlA serving contains
Energy448kJ / 107kcal976kJ / 234kcal
Fat6.4g14.0g
Saturates4.5g9.9g
Carbohydrate9.4g20.5g
Sugars1.0g2.2g
Fibre1.3g2.8g
Protein2.4g5.2g
Salt0.3g0.6g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When oven heated according to instructions.--
Pack contains 2 servings.--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

13 Reviews

Average of 2.5 stars

Help other customers like you

The dog ate it

1 stars

Just about cooked, flavourless potatoes in a bland sauce with very little cheese flavour. Horrible, but I should know by now what Tesco vegetarian meals and side dishes are like so more fool me. They seem to have embraced the low salt ethic with a vengeance but have not replaced it with anything else.

When cooked as specified still crunchy (raw)

1 stars

Cooked from fresh for 30 minutes in the oven as stated on the packaging, potatoes were still raw, very crunchy and not pleasant to eat

Bland

1 stars

Bland. No flavour at all.,

Don’t bother

1 stars

Unless you like hard undercooked potato I’d give it a miss! Cooked for time stated on pack and the potatoes was very hard, crunchy and inedible, cooked for a further 15 minutes still hard potato, cooked for yet another 15 minutes (so now double the recommended cooking time and the rest of our dinner already eaten) now almost soft enough to eat but oddly enough no one wants it anymore.

Raw bland potatoes in bland sauce. Horrible.

1 stars

Raw potatoes with tasteless sauce, I microwaved it then stuck it in the oven, Still raw! Horrible.

very tasty

5 stars

it was tasty but definitely needed longer in the oven but still very nice

Earthy watery potato.

2 stars

Bought this today to eat with chicken and veg. Potato gratin is one of my favourite potato dishes but this was watery with very earthy potatoes. Quite unpleasant to eat. Won’t buy it again.

Please save yourself and don’t microwave this. Jus

1 stars

Please save yourself and don’t microwave this. Just raw potato in a cheese sauce. I don’t understand why it even gives you a microwave option.

AWFUL

1 stars

looks nothing like picture & even after cooking as per instructions the potatoes were rock hard, would never recommend to anyone !

First time having this product and really impresse

5 stars

First time having this product and really impressed with the quality. Agree with another review it would be easier for storage if it was in an oblong container, but that’s not to detract from the quality so still giving 5stars.

1-10 of 13 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here