By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Holts Tyre Weld 400Ml

5(17)Write a review
Holts Tyre Weld 400Ml
£ 7.00
£17.50/litre

Product Description

  • Repair & re-inflate punctured tyres instantly to drive to nearest garage
  • Requires no manual labour or tools. Wash-out with warm water
  • 400ml water-based latex formula is suitable for R15 & R16 tyres
  • - The 400ml can is for cars with R15 and R16 size tyres, which is usually medium to large sized cars.
  • - Easy and safe tyre repair. No tools or jack needed
  • - Gets you back on the road fast
  • - Peace of mind in your boot
  • Tyreweld is an emergency tyre puncture repair, which is easy to use and gets you back on the road fast. It inflates tyres without any manual work or tools, sealing punctures allowing you to drive safely to a garage. Simply attach the can's tube to your wheel valve twist the red cap and walk away to safety leaving the can to empty fully and reinflate your tyre, and watch as it inflates the tyre.
  • Pack size: 400ML

Information

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

17 Reviews

Average of 4.8 stars

Help other customers like you

Beware - check tyre size

3 stars

Product wrongly described for medium to large sized vehicles tyres when tin shown and the product when received clearly states small to medium sized wheels. Not much good if you have a flat tyre in the middle of know where and can only partially inflate your flat tyre?

so easy

5 stars

I got this to replace the manufacturers one I had to use recently. It was over 4 times cheaper and looks so simple to use. I hope I dont need it soon bot it is there when required. I would recommend it on price and convenience.

Emergency backup

5 stars

It's that extra peace of mind from having a couple of these in a boot of my car knowing it might just save me getting soaked trying to change a punctured wheel when it's least convenient.

Puncture repair

5 stars

Fantastic, quick fix of my sit on lawn mower tyre, so I could carry on working for the day.

Great product

5 stars

Bought this a month ago and very pleased with item

Essential!

5 stars

This purchase was more of an insurance than anything else.

Fab service and great product

5 stars

I bought this as it was half price. It's for when you get a flat and need to get home quick. So simple to use. Tesco told me when was in store and service was quick and easy.

My safety net

4 stars

I don't have a spare wheel, and I don't have run-flat tyres, so I carry a couple of these cans in my boot just in case.

The motorist's friend

5 stars

No motorist should leave home without Tyreweld. Punctures don't always happen on a fine day but when rain is lashing down or night has fallen. Emptying one's boot to get access to a spare wheel is not a pleasant experience in these conditions and Tyreweld is excellent in pumping up and sealing the punctured tyre to enable continuation of one's journey.

Brilliant stuff

5 stars

Bought it a few weeks ago , emergency necessity as have no space for a spare in my mini

1-10 of 17 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

Usually bought next

Redex Petrol Injector 250Ml

£ 4.00
£16.00/litre

Tesco Windscreen Shield

£ 3.00
£3.00/each

Holts Tyreweld 500Ml

£ 10.00
£20.00/litre

Tesco Carded Coconut Air Freshener

£ 1.00
£1.00/each
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here