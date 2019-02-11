Holts Tyre Weld 400Ml

Beware - check tyre size
Product wrongly described for medium to large sized vehicles tyres when tin shown and the product when received clearly states small to medium sized wheels. Not much good if you have a flat tyre in the middle of know where and can only partially inflate your flat tyre?
so easy
I got this to replace the manufacturers one I had to use recently. It was over 4 times cheaper and looks so simple to use. I hope I dont need it soon bot it is there when required. I would recommend it on price and convenience.
Emergency backup
It's that extra peace of mind from having a couple of these in a boot of my car knowing it might just save me getting soaked trying to change a punctured wheel when it's least convenient.
Puncture repair
Fantastic, quick fix of my sit on lawn mower tyre, so I could carry on working for the day.
Great product
Bought this a month ago and very pleased with item
Essential!
This purchase was more of an insurance than anything else.
Fab service and great product
I bought this as it was half price. It's for when you get a flat and need to get home quick. So simple to use. Tesco told me when was in store and service was quick and easy.
My safety net
I don't have a spare wheel, and I don't have run-flat tyres, so I carry a couple of these cans in my boot just in case.
The motorist's friend
No motorist should leave home without Tyreweld. Punctures don't always happen on a fine day but when rain is lashing down or night has fallen. Emptying one's boot to get access to a spare wheel is not a pleasant experience in these conditions and Tyreweld is excellent in pumping up and sealing the punctured tyre to enable continuation of one's journey.
Brilliant stuff
Bought it a few weeks ago , emergency necessity as have no space for a spare in my mini