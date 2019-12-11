Nestle Tip Top Squirty Cream 250G

- Energy146kJ 35kcal2%
- Fat3.3g5%
- Saturates2.0g10%
- Sugars1.1g1%
- Salt0.01g<1%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1152kJ
Product Description
- UHT Cream Topping
- Nestlé Tip Top® Squirty Cream is great on top of anything from your favourite fruits to ice cream sundaes. Why not try Tip Top® Squirty with fruit? It's good to remember that 80g of fresh, frozen, dried or canned fruits count as one of your 5 a day. Have you tried our Tip Top® Light & Creamy Tasting Topping, ideal for pouring onto 80g of fruit to help you towards your 5 a day?
- No artificial flavours, sweeteners or preservatives
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 250g
Information
Ingredients
Cream (from Milk) 85%, Invert Sugar Syrup, Glucose, Milk Proteins, Natural Vanilla Flavouring, Thickener (Carrageenan), Emulsifier (Lactic Acid Esters of Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids), Propellant Gas (Nitrous Oxide)
Allergy Information
- May contain traces of Soya
Storage
Store cool and dry.Refrigerate after opening and use within 14 days. Store in an upright position. Do not freeze. For Best Before End see base of can.
Preparation and Usage
- How to Use
- Shake
- Turn upside down and squirt.
- Rinse nozzle.
- For best results serve chilled
- Squirt over fruit and jelly
- Squirty fun for all your favourite puddings!
Number of uses
Contains 20 servings
Additives
- Free From Artificial Flavours
- Free From Artificial Preservatives
- Free From Artificial Sweeteners
Warnings
- Warning: Pressurised container: May burst if heated.
- Keep away from heat, hot surfaces, sparks, open flames and other ignition sources.
- No smoking.
- Do not pierce or burn, even after use.
- Protect from sunlight.
- Do not expose to temperatures exceeding 50°C/122°F.
- Keep out of reach of children
Name and address
- PO Box 207,
- York,
- YO91 1XY,
- UK.
Return to
- Contact us Free
- 0800 00 00 30 (UK)
- 00800 6378 5385 (ROI)
- www.nestle.co.uk
Net Contents
250g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per Serving**
|Reference Intake*
|% RI*
|Energy
|1152kJ
|146kJ
|8400 kJ
|-
|279kcal
|35kcal
|2000 kcal
|2%
|Fat
|26.0g
|3.3g
|70g
|5%
|of which: saturates
|16.2g
|2.0g
|20g
|10%
|Carbohydrate
|8.6g
|1.1g
|260g
|<1%
|of which: sugars
|8.6g
|1.1g
|90g
|1%
|Fibre
|0.0g
|0.0g
|-
|-
|Protein
|2.6g
|0.3g
|50g
|<1%
|Salt
|0.08g
|0.01g
|6g
|<1%
|*Reference Intake of an average adult (8400 kJ/2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|-
|-
|**One heaped tablespoon (12.5g)
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Contains 20 servings
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Portions should be adjusted for children of different ages
|-
|-
|-
|-
Safety information
Warning: Pressurised container: May burst if heated. Keep away from heat, hot surfaces, sparks, open flames and other ignition sources. No smoking. Do not pierce or burn, even after use. Protect from sunlight. Do not expose to temperatures exceeding 50°C/122°F. Keep out of reach of children
