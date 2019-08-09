By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Pg Tips 80 Cups Tea Granules 40G

5(3)Write a review
Pg Tips 80 Cups Tea Granules 40G
£ 3.00
£7.50/100g
Each cup (200ml) - before adding milk contains
  • Energy4kJ <1kcal
    <1%
  • FatNil
    0%
  • SaturatesNil
    0%
  • SugarsNil
    0%
  • SaltNil
    0%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2 kJ / <1 kcal

Product Description

  • Freeze dried instant tea.
  • We pick the top two leaves and the bud known as the tips - hence the name - and that's what makes PG tips so good.
  • Made with 100% natural ingredients
  • Fully Rainforest Alliance Certified tea
  • Pack size: 40g

Information

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.

Preparation and Usage

  • Dissolve 1 level teaspoon (0.5g) of tea granules in freshly boiled water (100°C). Add milk and sugar as required.

Number of uses

Makes up to 80 cups of tea

Name and address

  • Unilever UK,
  • PG tips,
  • Freepost ADM3940,
  • London,
  • SW1A 1YR.

Return to

  • Unilever UK,
  • PG tips,
  • Freepost ADM3940,
  • London,
  • SW1A 1YR.
  • Comments or questions? Call free on 0800 454611 between 9am and 6pm, Monday to Friday or visit www.pgtips.co.uk

Net Contents

40g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuestea infusion (no milk, no sugar) Per 100ml**Tea infusion (no milk, no sugar) Per 200ml serving** %* per 200mlper 200ml† (170ml tea, 30ml semi-skimmed milk)
Energy 2 kJ / <1 kcal4 kJ / <1 kcal< 1%59 kJ / 14 kcal
Fat nilnil0%0.5g
of which saturates nilnil0%0.3g
Carbohydrate tracetrace0%1.4g
of which sugars nilnil0%1.4g
Protein 0.1g0.2g0.4%1.1g
Salt nilnil0%trace
** Typical values based on tea dissolved in freshly boiled water (no milk, no sugar)----
* % of reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)----
† Typical values based on tea brewed with freshly boiled water for 1-2 minutes (170ml tea, 30ml semi-skimmed milk)----

3 Reviews

Average of 5 stars

I really like PG Tips tea in general, and I like t

5 stars

I really like PG Tips tea in general, and I like the fact that with this tea being in granules there is no waste because there are no tea bags or tea leaves to throw away and the glass jar is recyclable.

Brilliant cup of tea,and no messing with tea bags.

5 stars

Brilliant cup of tea,and no messing with tea bags.

Delicious Top Quality Highly Recommended.

5 stars

Delicious. Fresh tasting. I personally love a strong but milky cup so I often indulge in two teaspoons and enjoy it in a pint pot. I highly recommend it for Quality and flavour.

