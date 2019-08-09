Pg Tips 80 Cups Tea Granules 40G

I really like PG Tips tea in general, and I like t
I really like PG Tips tea in general, and I like the fact that with this tea being in granules there is no waste because there are no tea bags or tea leaves to throw away and the glass jar is recyclable.
Brilliant cup of tea,and no messing with tea bags.
Delicious Top Quality Highly Recommended.
Delicious. Fresh tasting. I personally love a strong but milky cup so I often indulge in two teaspoons and enjoy it in a pint pot. I highly recommend it for Quality and flavour.