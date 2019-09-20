Tesco Finest Mosel Steep Slopes Riesling 75Cl

Bitter and raw by comparison ...
I much preferred the other Finest Riesling that Tesco stocked until quite recently. This Mosel Steep Slopes Riesling which has suddenly been put in its place, is bitter and raw by comparison. I won't be giving it fridge space.The Finest Rheinhessen Riesling was by far superior.
Another excellent Tesco Finest!
A lovely crisp and refreshing wine. Would highly recommend especially at Christmas.
Good to drink
I first drank this wine in early April and found it to be a pleasent ddrink to have with a meal also I drank it just as a drink which was as good. I think I will buy it again
Good tasting wine
If you like a medium White Wine this is a good bet although I thought a tad dryer than the Riesling Qualitatswein. I would buy again.
Everything I had hoped for
Absolutely loved this wine, a little bit sharp, fruity and just a bit crisp, everything I had hoped for in a Riesling!
Good Quality Riesling
This is an excellent tasting Riesling which I have been buying for some time its well balanced and is good to drink on its own or with a variety of foods........we love Riesling and this wine has that unmistakable Riesling taste not too dry would recommend. Cheers
Really authentic.
A perfect reminder of a Riesling we drank in the Mosel valley. Not too sweet and a reasonable alcohol amount. Drink any time.
Excellent
This is one of the best Rieslings I have bought. Lovely taste with fish or to drink alone.
Excellent wine
A very pleasant German Riesling at a reasonable price.
Good Buy
A very pleasant aperitif or with food. The peachy flavour with a hint of apple is appealing and the pink grapefruit gives an acid lift, making this refreshing an appealing. When on offer this is a very good purchase........