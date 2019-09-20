By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Finest Mosel Steep Slopes Riesling 75Cl

4(28)Write a review
image 1 of Tesco Finest Mosel Steep Slopes Riesling 75Cl
£ 8.75
£8.75/75cl

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Scotland due to Scotland’s Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

  • Energy396kJ 95kcal
    5%
  • Fat0.6g
    1%
  • Saturates0.1g
    1%
  • Sugars0.9g
    1%
  • Salt0.1g
    <1%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 316kJ / 76kcal

Product Description

  • Tesco Finest Riesling Mosel Steillage QbA 75cl
  • These aromatic Riesling grapes are hand picked from the extremely steep slopes on the edge of the Mosel River and are grown by a group of quality driven winemakers called 'Das Blaue Band' (the blue band referencing the Mosel river). This is a dry style of Riesling to show off the bright elegance and balance of steely minerality and delicate flavoursof orchard fruit; the classic flavours of German Riesling.
  • Wine of Mosel, Germany
  • Crisp & dry
  • Pack size: 75cl

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains sulphites.

Tasting Notes

  • This is a dry style of Riesling to show off the bright elegance and balance of steely minerality and delicate flavours of orchard fruit; the classic flavours of German Rieslings

Region of Origin

Mosel-Saar-Ruwer

Wine Colour

White

Alcohol Units

8.6

ABV

11.5% vol

Producer

Peter Mertes KG

Type of Closure

Screwcap

Wine Maker

Peter Feilen

Country

Germany

Alcohol Type

Wine

Taste Category

Crisp & dry

Grape Variety

Riesling

History

  • Out of a profound passion for wine, and at a time where the consumption of wine was an exclusive privilege of the upper class, the winemaker Peter Mertes founded his own winery in 1924. His mission: to make wine accessible to people from all walks of life and to share his passion for wine with as many people as possible. Now as in the past, the liberal thinking of our company founder remains deeply anchored in our company philosophy. We believe that, primarily, wine is supposed to taste good and contribute to the enjoyment of life. Therefore, it is with passion and true ambition that our staff - many of whom privately run their own wine estates - work to offer you wines that tastefully accompany the precious moments of life.

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage

Store in a cool, dark place.

Produce of

Product of Germany

Number of uses

Bottle contains 6 glasses

Recycling info

Bottle. Glass - Widely Recycled

Name and address

  • Bottled by:
  • Peter Mertes KG,
  • Weinkellerei,
  • D-54470 Bernkastel-Kues,
  • Germany.

Importer address

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
  • Gresham House,

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

75cl ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlA serving contains
Energy316kJ / 76kcal396kJ / 95kcal
Fat0.5g0.6g
Saturates0.1g0.1g
Carbohydrate1.3g1.6g
Sugars0.7g0.9g
Fibre0g0g
Protein0.5g0.6g
Salt<0.01g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--

28 Reviews

Average of 4.2 stars

Help other customers like you

Bitter and raw by comparison ...

1 stars

I much preferred the other Finest Riesling that Tesco stocked until quite recently. This Mosel Steep Slopes Riesling which has suddenly been put in its place, is bitter and raw by comparison. I won't be giving it fridge space.The Finest Rheinhessen Riesling was by far superior.

Another excellent Tesco Finest!

5 stars

A lovely crisp and refreshing wine. Would highly recommend especially at Christmas.

Good to drink

4 stars

I first drank this wine in early April and found it to be a pleasent ddrink to have with a meal also I drank it just as a drink which was as good. I think I will buy it again

Good tasting wine

4 stars

If you like a medium White Wine this is a good bet although I thought a tad dryer than the Riesling Qualitatswein. I would buy again.

Everything I had hoped for

5 stars

Absolutely loved this wine, a little bit sharp, fruity and just a bit crisp, everything I had hoped for in a Riesling!

Good Quality Riesling

5 stars

This is an excellent tasting Riesling which I have been buying for some time its well balanced and is good to drink on its own or with a variety of foods........we love Riesling and this wine has that unmistakable Riesling taste not too dry would recommend. Cheers

Really authentic.

5 stars

A perfect reminder of a Riesling we drank in the Mosel valley. Not too sweet and a reasonable alcohol amount. Drink any time.

Excellent

5 stars

This is one of the best Rieslings I have bought. Lovely taste with fish or to drink alone.

Excellent wine

5 stars

A very pleasant German Riesling at a reasonable price.

Good Buy

4 stars

A very pleasant aperitif or with food. The peachy flavour with a hint of apple is appealing and the pink grapefruit gives an acid lift, making this refreshing an appealing. When on offer this is a very good purchase........

1-10 of 28 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

