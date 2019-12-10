By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Martell V.S. Cognac 70Cl

No ratings yetWrite a review
image 1 of Martell V.S. Cognac 70Cl
£ 22.00
£31.43/litre

Offer

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Scotland due to Scotland’s Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Product Description

  • VS Fine Cognac
  • Making Martell Cognac is a complex process. Every step is key to getting the right balance of flavours. Since 1715 Martell have used eaux-de-vie made from grapes grown in Borderies, the smallest and most exclusive terroir in the region. Martell has its own unique distillation method. After heating the wine in traditional copper pots, we leave the sediment to settle, using only the clear surface liquor, which is distilled in the traditional Charente double distillation method. We are the only Cognac house to distil clear wines in this way, producing exceptionally fine eaux-de-vie. Martell ages in Tronçais oak wood barrels. Tronçais means the trees have been planted closer together to slow their growth rate, giving a fine grain, which imparts soft subtle tannins with wonderfully rich aromas. Blending eaux-de-vie creates the final cognac. The knowledge and skill of Martell's Cellar Masters has been passed down to create the unique Martell style; elegant, complex and balanced.
  • Martell VS (‘Very Special') cognac was created over 150 years ago under the ‘Three Star' name (***) and is enjoyed all over the world. Martell V.S Single Distillery is exceptionally rich and fruity with notes of plum, apricot & candied lemon and further highlights the finesse of the Martell distillation style.
  • It was the sight of a swift swooping through the air one summer evening in 1715 that led Jean Martell on a journey of discovery and exploration to the banks of the Charente River in France, where he founded The Martell House. Here began the story of Martell cognac.
  • Pack size: 70cl

Information

Alcohol Units

28

ABV

40% vol

Country

France

Alcohol Type

Spirits

Storage Type

Ambient

Produce of

Produced and bottled in France

Name and address

  • Martell & Co,
  • 16100 Cognac,
  • France.

Return to

  • martell.com

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

70cl ℮

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Usually bought next

Remy Martin V.S.O.P. Cognac 70Cl

£ 25.00
£35.72/litre

Offer

Baileys Original Irish Cream Liqueur 1L

£ 15.00
£15.00/litre

Jack Daniel's Tennessee Whiskey 1L

£ 20.00
£20.00/litre

Offer

Smirnoff Red Label Vodka 1 Litre

£ 16.00
£16.00/litre

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here