Martell V.S. Cognac 70Cl

- VS Fine Cognac
- Making Martell Cognac is a complex process. Every step is key to getting the right balance of flavours. Since 1715 Martell have used eaux-de-vie made from grapes grown in Borderies, the smallest and most exclusive terroir in the region. Martell has its own unique distillation method. After heating the wine in traditional copper pots, we leave the sediment to settle, using only the clear surface liquor, which is distilled in the traditional Charente double distillation method. We are the only Cognac house to distil clear wines in this way, producing exceptionally fine eaux-de-vie. Martell ages in Tronçais oak wood barrels. Tronçais means the trees have been planted closer together to slow their growth rate, giving a fine grain, which imparts soft subtle tannins with wonderfully rich aromas. Blending eaux-de-vie creates the final cognac. The knowledge and skill of Martell's Cellar Masters has been passed down to create the unique Martell style; elegant, complex and balanced.
- Martell VS (‘Very Special') cognac was created over 150 years ago under the ‘Three Star' name (***) and is enjoyed all over the world. Martell V.S Single Distillery is exceptionally rich and fruity with notes of plum, apricot & candied lemon and further highlights the finesse of the Martell distillation style.
- It was the sight of a swift swooping through the air one summer evening in 1715 that led Jean Martell on a journey of discovery and exploration to the banks of the Charente River in France, where he founded The Martell House. Here began the story of Martell cognac.
- Pack size: 70cl
Alcohol Units
28
ABV
40% vol
Country
France
Alcohol Type
Spirits
Storage Type
Ambient
Produce of
Produced and bottled in France
Name and address
- Martell & Co,
- 16100 Cognac,
- France.
Return to
- martell.com
Lower age limit
18 Years
Net Contents
70cl ℮
