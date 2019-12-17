6 Pack White Finger Rolls

These rolls are very poor quality and full of air!
Not suitable for online delivery
Delivered at 9pm with today's date. Should not be available for late night delivery if same day product. Was unclear that best same day literally meant best before.....clearler labelling needed.
I wouldn't choose these myself..........
Not at all impressed when rolls arrive with that days date on them! Already past their best...…..
unhappy shopper
this product was awful. out of date and mouldy, part of my online shop. along with other poor quality rolls. very disappointed
Good value for money
Sometimes they vary in size.