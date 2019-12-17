By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
6 Pack White Finger Rolls

6 Pack White Finger Rolls
£ 0.69
£0.12/each

One roll
  • Energy606kJ 143kcal
    7%
  • Fat0.7g
    1%
  • Saturates0.2g
    1%
  • Sugars1.4g
    2%
  • Salt0.4g
    7%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1212kJ / 286kcal

Product Description

  • White Finger Rolls 6 PK
  • White Finger Rolls 6 finger rolls, batch baked for softness.

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Water, Yeast, Salt, Dextrose, Palm Oil, Flour Treatment Agent (Ascorbic Acid).

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Wheat

Number of uses

6 Servings

Recycling info

Film. Plastic not currently recycled

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

6

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne roll (50g)
Energy1212kJ / 286kcal606kJ / 143kcal
Fat1.3g0.7g
Saturates0.4g0.2g
Carbohydrate56.5g28.3g
Sugars2.8g1.4g
Fibre2.1g1.1g
Protein11.0g5.5g
Salt0.8g0.4g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

5 Reviews

Average of 1.6 stars

These rolls are very poor quality and full of air!

1 stars

These rolls are very poor quality and full of air!

Not suitable for online delivery

1 stars

Delivered at 9pm with today's date. Should not be available for late night delivery if same day product. Was unclear that best same day literally meant best before.....clearler labelling needed.

I wouldn't choose these myself..........

1 stars

Not at all impressed when rolls arrive with that days date on them! Already past their best...…..

unhappy shopper

1 stars

this product was awful. out of date and mouldy, part of my online shop. along with other poor quality rolls. very disappointed

Good value for money

4 stars

Sometimes they vary in size.

