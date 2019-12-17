By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

6 Pack Soft White Rolls

3(8)Write a review
6 Pack Soft White Rolls
£ 0.69
£0.12/each

Offer

One roll
  • Energy606kJ 143kcal
    7%
  • Fat0.7g
    1%
  • Saturates0.2g
    1%
  • Sugars1.4g
    2%
  • Salt0.4g
    7%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1212kJ / 286kcal

Product Description

  • Soft White Rolls 6 PK
  • Soft White Rolls 6 Soft white rolls, batch baked for a light and soft texture.

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Water, Yeast, Salt, Dextrose, Palm Oil, Flour Treatment Agent (Ascorbic Acid).

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Wheat

Number of uses

6 Servings

Recycling info

Film. Plastic not currently recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

6

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne roll (50g)
Energy1212kJ / 286kcal606kJ / 143kcal
Fat1.3g0.7g
Saturates0.4g0.2g
Carbohydrate56.5g28.3g
Sugars2.8g1.4g
Fibre2.1g1.1g
Protein11.0g5.5g
Salt0.8g0.4g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

8 Reviews

Average of 2.8 stars

Help other customers like you

Awful

1 stars

These roll are terrible not fresh at all

Tasty rolls

4 stars

Always enjoy these rolls but last week they were in date but very dry when opened to use

Do NOT freeze them

3 stars

Excellent when fresh, do not freeze them. Hard as nails. In the bin.

BEST BREAD EVER

5 stars

Beat bread rolls I’ve ever had. Other 1 star reviews are lying

No dry and hard

1 stars

No dry and hard

Rubbish

1 stars

It was very poor quality, under proved which made them small dry and not good eating and the tiger rolls which I also ordered were misshapen dry I would also say stale.vert disappointing.hoping for much better this week. G Price

Everything is good about them.

5 stars

Whether eaten fresh on the day or frozen and thawed by microwave or room temp they are soft and delicious. I keep a bag in the freezer for emergencies.

Rock Hard Buns

2 stars

They are not made with the same love as they used to be. They harden too easy and this may be to do with the packaging to be honest, they might as well package a dead floppity turtle with every pack due to the amount of wasted plastic they use (if you pardon the pun).

Usually bought next

Tesco 8 Plain Tortilla Wraps

£ 0.95
£0.12/each

Tesco Crumpets 8 Pack

£ 0.50
£0.06/each

Tesco 10 Mild Cheese Slices 200G

£ 0.90
£4.50/kg

Tesco Soft Wholemeal Roll 6 Pack

£ 0.69
£0.12/each

Offer

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here