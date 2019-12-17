6 Pack Soft White Rolls

Awful
These roll are terrible not fresh at all
Tasty rolls
Always enjoy these rolls but last week they were in date but very dry when opened to use
Do NOT freeze them
Excellent when fresh, do not freeze them. Hard as nails. In the bin.
BEST BREAD EVER
Beat bread rolls I’ve ever had. Other 1 star reviews are lying
No dry and hard
Rubbish
It was very poor quality, under proved which made them small dry and not good eating and the tiger rolls which I also ordered were misshapen dry I would also say stale.vert disappointing.hoping for much better this week. G Price
Everything is good about them.
Whether eaten fresh on the day or frozen and thawed by microwave or room temp they are soft and delicious. I keep a bag in the freezer for emergencies.
Rock Hard Buns
They are not made with the same love as they used to be. They harden too easy and this may be to do with the packaging to be honest, they might as well package a dead floppity turtle with every pack due to the amount of wasted plastic they use (if you pardon the pun).