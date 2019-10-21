Crusty White Sandwich Loaf 800G

quality very hit and miss. Often very soft crust w
quality very hit and miss. Often very soft crust which can sometimes even feel slightly damp. I will not buy it again
Nice if it had been sliced
Nice if it had been sliced
Broken crusts.
We used to buy this loaf, we only ever eat white uncut bread. For some reason when you changed the wrapping from polythene to paper bags it became so crusty that the crust fell off in chunks when you touched it, even before cutting. I then changed to split tin loaves.
Lovely and fresh
We like fresh in store bread