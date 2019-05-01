By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Crusty White Split Tin 800G

3.5(7)Write a review
Crusty White Split Tin 800G
£ 1.10
£0.14/100g
One slice
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1089kJ / 257kcal

Product Description

  • Crusty White Split Tin Bread 800g
  • 800g Crusty White Split Tin Scored and baked for a golden crust.
  • Pack size: 800g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Water, Yeast, Salt, Dextrose, Palm Oil, Flour Treatment Agent (Ascorbic Acid).

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Wheat

Number of uses

16 Servings

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

800g

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne slice (50g)
Energy1089kJ / 257kcal545kJ / 128kcal
Fat1.3g0.7g
Saturates0.3g0.2g
Carbohydrate50.5g25.3g
Sugars2.7g1.4g
Fibre2.0g1.0g
Protein9.8g4.9g
Salt0.8g0.4g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
As sold--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

7 Reviews

Average of 3.4 stars

over cooked!

3 stars

We prefer our loaves to be lightly baked. This bread is often overcooked and we have to remove the crust as it is too hard to eat.

Good bread but disappointed it is not now availabl

3 stars

Good bread but disappointed it is not now available sliced.

Sold stale bread

1 stars

Would love to be positive about this bread, but the loaf I had delivered had a use by date of the previous day. Tesco selling stale bread is not acceptable.

excellent bread. please wrap

5 stars

Bread very good, but why is it no longer wrapped. Bad idea.

Good crusty bread

4 stars

Sadly it is now unwrapped and this was not a good idea!!

changing to very crusty.

3 stars

We started to have this loaf instead of the sandwich as it wasn't too crusty, however the last few weeks the loaves are not showing a proper split and the crust is becoming very hard as the other loaf did. I hope this will not continue as otherwise I would have given 5 stars as your loaves also freeze well.

Breas

5 stars

Great taste

