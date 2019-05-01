Crusty White Split Tin 800G

over cooked!
We prefer our loaves to be lightly baked. This bread is often overcooked and we have to remove the crust as it is too hard to eat.
Good bread but disappointed it is not now available sliced.
Sold stale bread
Would love to be positive about this bread, but the loaf I had delivered had a use by date of the previous day. Tesco selling stale bread is not acceptable.
excellent bread. please wrap
Bread very good, but why is it no longer wrapped. Bad idea.
Good crusty bread
Sadly it is now unwrapped and this was not a good idea!!
changing to very crusty.
We started to have this loaf instead of the sandwich as it wasn't too crusty, however the last few weeks the loaves are not showing a proper split and the crust is becoming very hard as the other loaf did. I hope this will not continue as otherwise I would have given 5 stars as your loaves also freeze well.
Great taste