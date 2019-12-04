Skimmed Cravendale Milk Purfiltre 2 Litre

Fair deal for hardworking dairymen
Cravendale comes from the farmers Cooperative Arla, meaning the farmers get a better deal. That's the main reason i always get it, but an added bonus is that it stays fresh longer.
Well worth the expense
Cravendale is fresh, tasty milk that lasts a lot longer than its shelf mates. Yes, it is quite a bit dearer than 'ordinary' milk but it is fully worth the extra price. Forget all those naysayers who claim that skimmed milk is just 'white water', we have this on cereal as well as in drinks and there is nothing tasteless about it.