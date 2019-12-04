By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Skimmed Cravendale Milk Purfiltre 2 Litre

5(2)Write a review
Skimmed Cravendale Milk Purfiltre 2 Litre
£ 1.85
£0.93/litre

Offer

Product Description

  • Pasteurised, skimmed, fresh filtered milk
  • Milk Matters!
  • It nourishes our bodies, it helps us start the day and it makes the perfect cup of tea.
  • At Cravendale we do everything to make milk even better. We use ceramic filters to remove more of the bacteria that turns milk sour. All of this keeps Cravendale wonderfully pure and fresh for twice as long as standard fresh milk without additional heat treatment. You could say it's pretty marvellous milk.

Arla® is a cooperative owned by dairy farmers for the benefit of dairy farmers.

  • Filtered to be marvellous
  • 100% British milk
  • Pack size: 2l

Information

Storage

Store upright in fridgeJust bought: Keep cool at 0-5°C Unopened: Stays fresh for 21 days* Opened: Fresh for 7 delicious days* Finished! *Drink the last drop before the 'use by' date on the side of the bottle.

Produce of

Made in the UK

Number of uses

Contains 10 servings

Recycling info

Bottle. Plastic - Widely Recycled Cap. Plastic - Check Local Recycling

Name and address

  • Arla Foods Ltd,
  • Leeds,
  • LS10 1AB.

Return to

  • Get in touch:
  • Give us a call on 0845 600 6688 or visit www.milkmatters.co.uk
  • Arla Foods Ltd,
  • Leeds,
  • LS10 1AB.

Net Contents

2l ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100mlPer 200ml
Energy (kJ/kcal)156kJ/37kcal313kJ/74kcal
Fat 0.3g0.6g
Of which saturates 0.1g0.2g
Carbohydrate 4.9g9.9g
Of which sugars 4.9g9.9g
Protein 3.6g7.2g
Salt 0.1g0.2g
Calcium 129mg (16.1% RI)258mg (32.2% RI)
RI: Reference Intakes--
Contains 10 servings--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

2 Reviews

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Fair deal for hardworking dairymen

5 stars

Cravendale comes from the farmers Cooperative Arla, meaning the farmers get a better deal. That's the main reason i always get it, but an added bonus is that it stays fresh longer.

Well worth the expense

5 stars

Cravendale is fresh, tasty milk that lasts a lot longer than its shelf mates. Yes, it is quite a bit dearer than 'ordinary' milk but it is fully worth the extra price. Forget all those naysayers who claim that skimmed milk is just 'white water', we have this on cereal as well as in drinks and there is nothing tasteless about it.

