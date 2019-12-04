Maille Hollandaise Sauce 200Ml

Product Description
- A creamy sauce with eggs, butter and lemon juice
- Add a touch of gourmet to your dish with this classic french condiment, Maille hollandaise sauce. A classic french condiment, Maille hollandaise sauce is at the heart of french cuisine. Maille takes the trouble away with this delicious and rich hollandaise, with a touch of lemon. Serve with steamed asparagus for an instant classic or with poached eggs, ham and muffins for a classic eggs benedict. With 270 years of experience, maille is the expert when it comes to the perfect balance of flavours and gourmet quality. This Maille hollandaise sauce is no exception.
- For an added gourmet touch of flavour with any dish, try Maille’s range of french mustards. Delicious added to a variety of dishes, and particularly perfect with steak, or as an addition to a vinaigrette. Try Maille’s classic dijon original, with a blend dating back to 1747, when Maille was founded, the delectable mustard will subtly enhance the flavour of any dish. For a crisp texture and a bold flavour hit, taste Maille’s wholegrain, with beautiful full mustard seeds. Or for a modern twist on a classic, try Maille dijon with honey, the perfect blend of tart warmth from the dijon with the smooth sweetness of honey.
- Pack size: 200ml
Information
Ingredients
Sunflower oil (47%), water, white wine vinegar, glucose-fructose syrup, free range EGG yolk (2.8%), salt, BUTTER powder (1.5%), modified maize starch, acidity regulators (sodium lactate, glucono-delta-lactone), whey (from MILK), protein concentrate, maize starch, acids (lactic acid, citric acid), MILK proteins, preservative (potassium sorbate), flavourings, lemon juice concentrate (0.1%), thickeners (xanthan gum, guar gum), colours(lutein, paprika extract)
Storage
Keep in a cool, dry place. After opening keep refrigerated and use within 1 month. Do not freeze.
Produce of
Belgium
Name and address
- Unilever UK,
- Maille,
- Freepost ADM3940,
- London,
- SW1A 1YR.
- Unilever Ireland,
Return to
- Unilever UK,
- Maille,
- Freepost ADM3940,
- London,
- SW1A 1YR.
- Unilever Ireland,
- 20 Riverwalk,
- Citywest,
- Dublin 24.
Net Contents
200g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g Unprepared
|Per Serving Unprepared
|%* per portion**
|Energy (kJ)
|2018 kJ
|303 kJ
|4%
|Energy (kcal)
|482 kcal
|72 kcal
|4%
|Fat (g)
|49 g
|7.4 g
|11%
|of which saturates (g)
|6.5 g
|1 g
|5%
|of which mono-saturates (g)
|9.5 g
|1.4 g
|0%
|of which polyunsaturates (g)
|31 g
|4.6 g
|0%
|Carbohydrate (g)
|9.3 g
|1.4 g
|1%
|of which sugars (g)
|7 g
|1.1 g
|1%
|Fibre (g)
|<0.5 g
|<0.5 g
|0%
|Protein (g)
|0.9 g
|<0.5 g
|1%
|Salt (g)
|2.7 g
|0.41 g
|7%
|Omega 3 (g)
|0 g
|0 g
|0%
|Omega 6 (g)
|0 g
|0 g
|0%
|*% of Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|-
|1 portion = 15 g. ( Pack contains 13 portions )
|-
|-
|-
