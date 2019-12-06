Tesco 4 Battered Chunky Cod Fillets 500G

Moist, flaky fish, wonderful grease-free batter
After reading the reviews while shopping, I went for these, and must say that this really is the nicest fish I have tasted from a supermarket, in recent years. Once cooked, they leave a lovely gentle, crispy batter, the fish fillet *IS* a fillet, is moist, and flakes to perfection. Absolutely delicious, put with anything! Normally I don't trust branded stuff due to Companies' choice of fish - normally pollock, which leaves a poor texture, unappetising colour, and a very oily and mushy consistency. Highly, highly recommended.
Delicious! really really fresh and tasted really good! Will be buying again :)
Excellent crispy batter chunky flaky cod and so tasty. Great alue too.
Best frozen fish I’ve eaten
First time I have bought frozen fish from Tesco and I’m honestly amazed how lovely these are.For years I have always shopped at Sainsbury’s but Tesco seems to be my favourite shop now.Far better quality.Tesco chunky cod fillets are just as nice as local chip chop.so tasty and thick pieces of cod which my husband loved with salt and vinegar.thanks Tesco for such good quality and very reasonable price.
Nice chunky flaky cod best frozen fish I have ever had
Yummy!!
Excellent quality, very nice batter and the fish was plentiful and good quality. Will buy again for sure.
Great value Great food
For a supermarket own brand this has to be one of the best. The batter is lovely and crisp and the fish is white with proper flakes as fish should be, even better than our local fish and chip shop!!.
Size does matter
Erm more like large fish fingers
Great tasty Cod
One of the nicest fish in batter I've eaten. A lovely thick Cod fillet , pure white and fills the batter . You will not find gaps between the batter and the fish . Excellent quality and value for money. My regular Saturday evening meal .
The best supermarket Battered Cod there is.
I buy this and love it, it is worth the extra bit more than the standard cod in batter. The batter is reasonable, good for frozen fish and the fish is as good as the fish and chip shop. I also like to buy the Extra-Large Cod in Batter as I tried it once as a substitute and that is almost as good as this. I like the standard Battered Cod. Having said I also like the other Cod in Batter I have to say that this is my favourite. People have to remember that you cannot compare this to fish and chip shop purchased Fish and Chips as they are two completely different things. You get eight and a bit of these fillets for the same price as one large cod in the fish and chip shop. I still buy my large cod from my fish and chip shop every Friday and I love it but I eat supermarket fish in batter at least twice a week and I am happy with that; be it Cod, Haddock or Pollock. My Tesco Chunky Battered Cod is a great product and it is a different taste and texture which gives me a variety of tastes through the week.