By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco 4 Battered Chunky Cod Fillets 500G

4.5(15)Write a review
Tesco 4 Battered Chunky Cod Fillets 500G
£ 3.60
£7.20/kg
One typical fish fillet
  • Energy1001kJ 239kcal
    12%
  • Fat12.1g
    17%
  • Saturates1.0g
    5%
  • Sugars0.8g
    1%
  • Salt0.8g
    13%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 863kJ / 206kcal

Product Description

  • Skinless and boneless cod (Gadus morhua) fillets coated in a crisp batter.
  • Flaky fillets battered chip shop style for a crisp, bubbly crunch
  • Responsibly sourcing our seafood is important to us, which is why Tesco fish experts work with responsibly managed farms and fisheries to continually improve their high standards of quality, welfare and sustainability.
  • Succulent whole fillet
  • Flaky whole fillets in golden batter for a crisp, bubbly crunch
  • Cook from frozen 30 mins
  • Pack size: 500g

Information

Ingredients

Cod (Fish) (65%), Wheat Flour, Water, Rapeseed Oil, Wheat Starch, Salt, Maize Flour, Yeast, Raising Agents (Sodium Carbonate, Disodium Diphosphate, Ammonium Carbonate), Palm Oil, Dextrose, Colour (Paprika Extract), Sunflower Oil, Flavouring.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep Frozen at -18°C or cooler. For best results, oven cook from frozen. Important: If food has thawed, do not refreeze.

Cooking Instructions

Oven cook
Instructions: For best results always cook from frozen.
Remove all packaging.
Place on a pre-heated baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven.
220°C/Fan 200°C/Gas 7 28 mins
Leave to stand 2 minutes before serving.
Important
All appliances vary these are guidelines only. Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.

Produce of

Produced in Poland using cod

Number of uses

Pack contains 4 servings

Warnings

  • Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.Caution: This product contains raw fish.

Recycling info

Carton. Card widely recycled

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,

Return to

  • Our Promise
  • We make every effort to ensure our products are of the best possible quality. That's why we are happy to refund or replace any Tesco product which doesn't live up to your expectations. Just ask any member of staff. This does not affect your statutory rights. For more information please visit tesco.com
  • We are here to help:
  • Freephone 0800 50 55 55, Mon-Sat, 9am-6pm.
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
  • Gresham House,
  • Marine Road,
  • Dun Laoghaire,

Net Contents

500g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne typical fish fillet (116g**)
Energy863kJ / 206kcal1001kJ / 239kcal
Fat10.4g12.1g
Saturates0.9g1.0g
Carbohydrate13.8g16.0g
Sugars0.7g0.8g
Fibre1.5g1.7g
Protein13.6g15.8g
Salt0.7g0.8g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When cooked according to instructions.--

Safety information

View more safety information

Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.Caution: This product contains raw fish.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

15 Reviews

Average of 4.3 stars

Help other customers like you

Moist, flaky fish, wonderful grease-free batter

5 stars

After reading the reviews while shopping, I went for these, and must say that this really is the nicest fish I have tasted from a supermarket, in recent years. Once cooked, they leave a lovely gentle, crispy batter, the fish fillet *IS* a fillet, is moist, and flakes to perfection. Absolutely delicious, put with anything! Normally I don't trust branded stuff due to Companies' choice of fish - normally pollock, which leaves a poor texture, unappetising colour, and a very oily and mushy consistency. Highly, highly recommended.

Delicious! really really fresh and tasted really

5 stars

Delicious! really really fresh and tasted really good! Will be buying again :)

Excellent crispy batter chunky flaky cod and so ta

5 stars

Excellent crispy batter chunky flaky cod and so tasty. Great alue too.

Best frozen fish I’ve eaten

5 stars

First time I have bought frozen fish from Tesco and I’m honestly amazed how lovely these are.For years I have always shopped at Sainsbury’s but Tesco seems to be my favourite shop now.Far better quality.Tesco chunky cod fillets are just as nice as local chip chop.so tasty and thick pieces of cod which my husband loved with salt and vinegar.thanks Tesco for such good quality and very reasonable price.

Nice chunky flaky cod best frozen fish I have ever

5 stars

Nice chunky flaky cod best frozen fish I have ever had

Yummy!!

5 stars

Excellent quality, very nice batter and the fish was plentiful and good quality. Will buy again for sure.

Great value Great food

5 stars

For a supermarket own brand this has to be one of the best. The batter is lovely and crisp and the fish is white with proper flakes as fish should be, even better than our local fish and chip shop!!.

Size does matter

3 stars

Erm more like large fish fingers

Great tasty Cod

5 stars

One of the nicest fish in batter I've eaten. A lovely thick Cod fillet , pure white and fills the batter . You will not find gaps between the batter and the fish . Excellent quality and value for money. My regular Saturday evening meal .

The best supermarket Battered Cod there is.

5 stars

I buy this and love it, it is worth the extra bit more than the standard cod in batter. The batter is reasonable, good for frozen fish and the fish is as good as the fish and chip shop. I also like to buy the Extra-Large Cod in Batter as I tried it once as a substitute and that is almost as good as this. I like the standard Battered Cod. Having said I also like the other Cod in Batter I have to say that this is my favourite. People have to remember that you cannot compare this to fish and chip shop purchased Fish and Chips as they are two completely different things. You get eight and a bit of these fillets for the same price as one large cod in the fish and chip shop. I still buy my large cod from my fish and chip shop every Friday and I love it but I eat supermarket fish in batter at least twice a week and I am happy with that; be it Cod, Haddock or Pollock. My Tesco Chunky Battered Cod is a great product and it is a different taste and texture which gives me a variety of tastes through the week.

1-10 of 15 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

Usually bought next

Tesco British Mushy Peas 300G

£ 0.30
£1.00/kg

Mccain Home Chips 1.5Kg

£ 2.50
£1.67/kg

Offer

Tesco Homestyle Straight Cut Oven Chips 950G

£ 1.35
£1.43/kg

Tesco Finest British Chunky Oven Chips 1.5Kg

£ 2.50
£1.67/kg

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here