By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.

Grace Tropical Rhythms Fruit Punch 475Ml

Grace Tropical Rhythms Fruit Punch 475Ml
£ 1.65
£0.35/100ml

Product Description

  • A Fruit Drink made with Mango, Guava, and other Fruit Juices from Concentrate
  • You're a game changer.
  • Visit Facebook/gracetropicalrhythms
  • Pack size: 475ML

Information

Ingredients

Water, Sugar, Mango Puree Concentrate (2.3%), Guava Puree Concentrate (2%), Pineapple Concentrate (1.8%), Orange Concentrate (1.6%), Lime Juice (1.3%), Passion Fruit Concentrate (0.1%), Flavouring, Acidity Regulator: Citric Acid, Stabiliser: E415, Antioxidant: Ascorbic Acid, Colour: E129

Storage

Once opened, refrigerate and consume within three days.Best Before Date See Neck of Bottle

Produce of

Product of Jamaica

Preparation and Usage

  • Serve chilled.
  • Shake well before opening.

Warnings

  • Colour: E129 may have an adverse effect on activity and attention in children.

Name and address

  • Manufactured for:
  • Grace Foods UK Ltd.,
  • Grace House,
  • WGC,
  • Herts,
  • AL7 1HW.

Return to

  • Grace Foods UK Ltd.,
  • Grace House,
  • WGC,
  • Herts,
  • AL7 1HW.
  • www.gracefoods.co.uk

Net Contents

475ml ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100ml
Energy 216kJ/51kcal
Fat 0g
of which saturates 0g
Carbohydrate 13g
of which sugars 10g
Protein 0g
Salt 0.01g

Safety information

View more safety information

Colour: E129 may have an adverse effect on activity and attention in children.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

Popular products in fresh food

Tesco Whole Cucumber Each

Aldi Price Match

£ 0.57
£0.57/each

Aldi Price Match

Tesco British Semi Skimmed Milk 2.272L, 4 Pints

Aldi Price Match

£ 1.10
£0.48/litre

Aldi Price Match

Tesco Bananas Loose

Aldi Price Match

£ 0.13
£0.73/kg

Aldi Price Match

Tesco Ripe Bananas 5 Pack

Aldi Price Match

£ 0.89
£0.18/each

Aldi Price Match

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here