Grace Tropical Rhythms Fruit Punch 475Ml
Product Description
- A Fruit Drink made with Mango, Guava, and other Fruit Juices from Concentrate
- Pack size: 475ML
Information
Ingredients
Water, Sugar, Mango Puree Concentrate (2.3%), Guava Puree Concentrate (2%), Pineapple Concentrate (1.8%), Orange Concentrate (1.6%), Lime Juice (1.3%), Passion Fruit Concentrate (0.1%), Flavouring, Acidity Regulator: Citric Acid, Stabiliser: E415, Antioxidant: Ascorbic Acid, Colour: E129
Storage
Once opened, refrigerate and consume within three days.Best Before Date See Neck of Bottle
Produce of
Product of Jamaica
Preparation and Usage
- Serve chilled.
- Shake well before opening.
Warnings
- Colour: E129 may have an adverse effect on activity and attention in children.
Name and address
Manufactured for:
- Grace Foods UK Ltd.,
- Grace House,
- WGC,
- Herts,
- AL7 1HW.
Return to
- Grace Foods UK Ltd.,
- Grace House,
- WGC,
- Herts,
- AL7 1HW.
- www.gracefoods.co.uk
Net Contents
475ml ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100ml
|Energy
|216kJ/51kcal
|Fat
|0g
|of which saturates
|0g
|Carbohydrate
|13g
|of which sugars
|10g
|Protein
|0g
|Salt
|0.01g
Safety information
