Tesco 4 All Butter Croissants

2.5(2)Write a review
Tesco 4 All Butter Croissants
£ 0.95
£0.24/each
One croissant
  • Energy677kJ 161kcal
    8%
  • Fat6.2g
    9%
  • Saturates3.7g
    19%
  • Sugars2.6g
    3%
  • Salt0.3g
    5%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1539kJ / 367kcal

Product Description

  • 4 All butter croissants.
  • All butter recipe. Flaky all butter pastry, layered for a light and golden croissant. Slice and fill with honey roast ham and Cheddar cheese. Best enjoyed warm from the oven.
  • All butter recipe. Flaky all butter pastry, layered for a light and golden croissant.

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Butter (Milk) (18%), Water, Sugar, Yeast, Salt, Pasteurised Egg, Flour Treatment Agent (Ascorbic Acid).

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by date shown.Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 2 hours in a cool, dry place. Once defrosted, do not refreeze. Store in a cool, dry place and once opened in an airtight container.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: Temperature: 180, 160, 4
Time: 4-5 mins
Heating Instructions Remove all packaging. Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven.

Oven from frozen

Instructions: Temperature: 180, 160, 4
Time: 5-6 mins
Remove all packaging Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven.

Microwave

Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking.

Cooking Precautions

  • Remove all packaging.
  • All appliances vary these are guidelines only.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

4 Servings

Recycling info

Tray. Widely Recycled Film. Not Yet Recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

4

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne croissant (44g)
Energy1539kJ / 367kcal677kJ / 161kcal
Fat14.1g6.2g
Saturates8.4g3.7g
Carbohydrate49.2g21.6g
Sugars6.0g2.6g
Fibre2.8g1.2g
Protein9.3g4.1g
Salt0.7g0.3g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

2 Reviews

Average of 2.5 stars

Help other customers like you

Croissant???

2 stars

This product is far removed from an authentic croissant. Avoid!

Disappointed

3 stars

Bit disappointed as tesco's own brand are normally ok but found these liking flavour and rather dry

