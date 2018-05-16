Al'fez Falafel 150G

Product Description
- A savoury chickpea & herb mix for deliciously crispy falafel balls
- For more recipes visit us online at... www.alfez.com
- Falafel is one of the most popular vegetarian foods in the Middle East.
- Made with ground chickpeas, herbs and spices, it is a simple yet delicious food that can be enjoyed as a snack or part of a main meal.
- Quick & easy
- Suitable for vegans
- Pack size: 150G
Information
Ingredients
Chickpea Flour (54%), Breadcrumbs (Wheat Flour (Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Water, Salt, Yeast), Seasoning (15%) [Wheat Flour, Sodium Bicarbonate, Spices (Cumin, Cayenne, Black Pepper, Coriander, Fenugreek, Turmeric, Ginger, Cardamom), Onion, Rusk (Wheat), Garlic, Salt, Natural Flavourings, Rice Flour, Colour: Curcumin, Yeast Extract Powder], Onion, Parsley (2%)
Allergy Information
- Also may contain Nuts, Peanuts, Sesame Seeds. For allergens, including cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Best Before: see baseStore in a cool, dry place
Produce of
Product of the UK
Preparation and Usage
- For a healthy lunch or dinner, make this tasty bulgur wheat & falafel salad.
- 1. Use Al'Fel Bulgur Wheat, sprinkling in salt, paprika & ground coriander before adding boiling water.
- 2. Follow the instructions on pack by adding the water, cover & leave to stand whilst you make the falafel.
- 3. After 15-20 mins fluff with a fork & stir in chopped cucumber, tomatoes & peppers.
- 4. Finish with a squeeze of lemon juice, olive oil & fresh coriander before adding the warm falafel on top.
- Falafel is great as an appetiser or part of a mezze platter.
- Include in your mezze:
- Al'Fez Falafel
- Al'Fez Houmous
- Flatbread or Pitta
- Olives & Chillis
- Al'Fez Vine Leaves
- Al'Fez Tabouleh
- Chopped Tomato & Cucumber
- Roasted Peppers
- Cooking Instructions
- 1 Empty contents of sachet into a mixing bowl
- 2 Add 170ml of cold water, mix well and leave to stand for 3-4 mins
- 3 Spoon into golf-ball sized nuggets and fry in hot oil for 20-30 secs or until golden brown
- 4 Drain off excess oil and serve warm
Number of uses
3-4 Servings
Name and address
- AB World Foods.,
- Leigh,
- WN7 5RS,
- UK.
Return to
- Guarantee: If you haven't enjoyed this product, please contact us quoting the code on the lid/box. Your statutory rights are not affected.
- AB World Foods Ltd.,
- Leigh,
- WN7 5RS,
- UK.
- UK: 0800 0195 617
- ROI: 0044 800 0195 617
- www.alfez.com
Net Contents
150g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g (as sold)
|Energy kJ/kcal
|1358/321
|Fat
|2.6g
|of which saturates
|0.1g
|Carbohydrates
|57.7g
|of which sugars
|8.2g
|Fibre
|3.0g
|Protein
|16.8g
|Salt
|3.8g
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2021