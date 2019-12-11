Green & Black Organic Cooking Chocolate 150G
Product Description
- Organic dark cooking chocolate
- Tasting notes
- Our Dark Cooking Chocolate is ideal for chocolate recipes because of its high content of cocoa solids - a combination of cocoa mass, which gives the chocolate its intense flavour, and cocoa butter, which gives it a smooth consistency for easier melting.
- Green & Black's dark chocolate made with organic Trinitario cocoa beans for a finely balanced cooking chocolate. 70% cocoa
- To make measuring easier, each of the 30 pieces of cooking chocolates weighs exactly 5g. There is also a tasty recipe on the inside of every wrapper
- We buy our Fairtrade beans, at a fair price, directly from cocoa farmers in Belize and the Dominican Republic who use organic farming techniques
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 150g
Information
Ingredients
Cocoa Mass #, Raw Cane Sugar #, Cocoa Butter #, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Vanilla Extract #, May contain Nuts, Milk, # = Certified Organic, Organic Dark Chocolate: minimum Cocoa Solids 70%, Cocoa, Sugar, Vanilla: traded in compliance with Fairtrade Standards, total 99%
Allergy Information
- May Contain: Milk, Nuts
- Contains: Soya\Soybeans
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place.
Recycling info
Packing. Recyclable
Net Contents
150g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Energy
|2405 kJ
|-
|580 kcal
|Fat
|42.0g
|of which Saturates
|25.0g
|Carbohydrate
|36.5g
|of which Sugars
|28.5g
|Fibre
|10.0g
|Protein
|9.1g
|Salt
|0.13g
