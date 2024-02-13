We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

T.H/E Dried Skimmed Milk 340G

T.H/E Dried Skimmed Milk 340G

3(100)
£3.20

£9.41/kg

Vegetarian

Guideline Daily Amounts

Per 200ml
Energy
299kJ
70kcal
4%of the reference intake
Fat
0.1g

low

<1%of the reference intake
Saturates
<0.1g

low

<1%of the reference intake
Sugars
9.8g

medium

11%of the reference intake
Salt
0.20g

low

3%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 149kJ / 35kcal

Dried skimmed milk with added vitamins A and D.
Just add water Made from fresh milk, with added vitamins A and D
Pack size: 340G

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Dried Skimmed Milk, Vitamin A, Vitamin D.

Allergy Information

For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Produce of

Produced in United Kingdom
Made using British milk.

Number of uses

17 Servings

Net Contents

340ge

Preparation and Usage

For hot drinks: Allow boiling liquids to cool slightly before adding 1-2 teaspoons of dried skimmed milk and stirring.

To make up: Put 57g into a measuring jug and add 568ml (1 pint) of cold water, stirring continuously (4 1/2 heaped tablespoons is approx. 57g). If required warm, bring to the boil slowly over a medium heat.

