By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Rowse Squeezy Clear Honey 340G

No ratings yetWrite a review
Rowse Squeezy Clear Honey 340G
£ 2.85
£0.84/100g

Product Description

  • Honey
  • Find us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter!
  • Rowse breakfast honeys are 100% Pure and Natural - just like nature intended: with nothing added and none of the natural goodness taken away. They are perfect for waking up your breakfast, naturally and come in glass jars and squeezy bottles, as well as set and clear varieties.
  • Rowse Clear Squeezy Honey is the UK's best-selling honey, the perfect all-rounder from breakfast to baking. With its medium to warm amber colour, this honey has a flavour reminding of mild caramel and distinctive fruity back notes.
  • About Rowse Honey:
  • In 1938, our founder Tony Rowse started beekeeping in a small shed in Ewelme, Oxfordshire as a hobby and he loved it so much he formed the Rowse Honey company. Before long, Tony was sourcing honey from beekeepers all over the UK, then from all over the world. In the 1980s, we had grown so big we moved to Wallingford, Oxfordshire (close to Ewelme) and Tony handed over the reins to his son Richard. Years later, we are very proud to be the nation's favourite honey!
  • Honey may naturally crystallise
  • A blend of EU & non-EU honeys.
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Kosher - KLBD
  • Pack size: 340g

Information

Storage

Store at room temperature.

Produce of

Packed in the UK

Preparation and Usage

  • Brilliant for breakfast! Delicious on porridge, granola, yoghurt, pancakes, waffles & fruit, or to sweeten drinks.

Warnings

  • Unsuitable for infants under 12 months.

Recycling info

Bottle. Plastic - Widely Recycled

Name and address

  • Rowse Honey Ltd.,
  • OX10 9DE.

Return to

  • Rowse Honey Ltd.,
  • OX10 9DE.
  • www.rowsehoney.co.uk
  • Give us a buzz on 0800 954 8089

Lower age limit

12 Months

Net Contents

340g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100g:
Energy 1398kJ/329kcal
Fat <0.5g
of which saturates 0.2g
Carbohydrate 81.5g
of which sugars 80.8g
Fibre <0.5g
Protein <0.5g
Salt 0.03g

Safety information

View more safety information

Unsuitable for infants under 12 months.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Usually bought next

Tesco Lemons Each

£ 0.30
£0.30/each

Nutella Hazelnut Chocolate Spread 400G

£ 2.90
£0.73/100g

Tesco Lemons 5 Pack

£ 1.50
£0.30/each

Offer

Clarks Original Maple Syrup 180Ml

£ 2.00
£1.12/100ml

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here