By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Medium Tikka Curry Powder 80G

No ratings yetWrite a review
Tesco Medium Tikka Curry Powder 80G
£ 1.00
£0.13/10g
½ of a teaspoon
  • Energy1319kJ 318kcal
    16%
  • Fat12.5g
    18%
  • Saturates1.1g
    6%
  • Sugars3.4g
    4%
  • Salt7.5g
    125%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1319kJ / 318kcal

Product Description

  • Tikka spice blend.
  • SPICY & EARTHY Aromatic spices blended to a balanced recipe to wake up your cooking
  • SPICY & EARTHY Aromatic spices blended to a balanced recipe to wake up your cooking
  • Pack size: 80G

Information

Ingredients

Coriander Seed, Paprika, Cumin Seed, Onion Powder, Salt, Coriander Leaf, Garlic Powder, Fenugreek, Cinnamon, Ginger, Chilli Powder, Black Pepper, Cardamom, Clove.

Storage

Store in a cool dry place and out of direct sunlight.

Produce of

Produce of more than one country, Packed in the U.K.

Number of uses

16 Servings

Recycling info

Pot. Plastic check local recycling Lid. Plastic check local recycling

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

80g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlOne tablespoon (8g)
Energy1319kJ / 318kcal1319kJ / 318kcal
Fat12.5g12.5g
Saturates1.1g1.1g
Carbohydrate20.6g20.6g
Sugars3.4g3.4g
Fibre30.8g30.8g
Protein15.3g15.3g
Salt7.5g7.5g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Usually bought next

Tesco 0% Fat Greek Style Yogurt 500G

Aldi Price Match

£ 0.69
£0.14/100g

Aldi Price Match

Tesco Mild Tandoori Curry Powder 80G

£ 1.00
£0.13/10g

Tesco 0% Fat Natural Yogurt 500G

£ 0.90
£0.18/100g

Tesco Garam Masala Spice Blend 38G

£ 0.85
£0.22/10g
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here