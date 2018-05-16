By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Mild Tandoori Curry Powder 80G

£ 1.00
£0.13/10g
One tablespoon
  • Energy107kJ 26kcal
    1%
  • Fat0.8g
    1%
  • Saturates<0.1g
    <1%
  • Sugars1.2g
    1%
  • Salt1.0g
    17%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1339kJ / 320kcal

Product Description

  • Tandoori spice blend.
  • BRIGHT & EARTHY Spices blended with plenty of paprika to add vibrancy to your grill
  • Pack size: 80G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Paprika, Salt, Sugar, Garlic Powder, Onion Powder, Coriander Seed, Tomato Powder, Cumin Seed, Ginger, Flavouring, Fenugreek, Cinnamon, Black Pepper, Mustard Seed, Chilli Powder, Anti-caking Agent (Silicon Dioxide), Celery Seed.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.

Produce of

Produce of more than one country, Packed in the U.K.

Number of uses

10 Servings

Recycling info

Pot. Plastic check local recycling Lid. Plastic check local recycling

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

80g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlA serving contains
Energy1339kJ / 320kcal107kJ / 26kcal
Fat9.4g0.8g
Saturates0.9g<0.1g
Carbohydrate36.9g3.0g
Sugars15.4g1.2g
Fibre20.6g1.6g
Protein11.7g0.9g
Salt11.9g1.0g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

