Tesco Mild Tandoori Curry Powder 80G

- Energy107kJ 26kcal1%
- Fat0.8g1%
- Saturates<0.1g<1%
- Sugars1.2g1%
- Salt1.0g17%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1339kJ / 320kcal
Product Description
- Tandoori spice blend.
- BRIGHT & EARTHY Spices blended with plenty of paprika to add vibrancy to your grill
- Pack size: 80G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Paprika, Salt, Sugar, Garlic Powder, Onion Powder, Coriander Seed, Tomato Powder, Cumin Seed, Ginger, Flavouring, Fenugreek, Cinnamon, Black Pepper, Mustard Seed, Chilli Powder, Anti-caking Agent (Silicon Dioxide), Celery Seed.
Allergy Information
- For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place.
Produce of
Produce of more than one country, Packed in the U.K.
Number of uses
10 Servings
Recycling info
Pot. Plastic check local recycling Lid. Plastic check local recycling
Net Contents
80g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g / Per 100ml
|A serving contains
|Energy
|1339kJ / 320kcal
|107kJ / 26kcal
|Fat
|9.4g
|0.8g
|Saturates
|0.9g
|<0.1g
|Carbohydrate
|36.9g
|3.0g
|Sugars
|15.4g
|1.2g
|Fibre
|20.6g
|1.6g
|Protein
|11.7g
|0.9g
|Salt
|11.9g
|1.0g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As sold
|-
|-
