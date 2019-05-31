Tesco Mild Curry Powder 80G

the flavour has changed
it was a 5 star product but its not now its changed and not for the better
Curry tonight!
I’ve spent years looking for the right curry paste or powder, even attempting my own from scratch several times, but if you’re in a hurry, Tesco’s mild curry powder is ideal and offers a well rounded and aromatic powder that you can easily add (as much or as little as you want) to your curry dish... I’d also recommend the medium and hot varieties as well.
Great value
Used this when I made apple chutney and curry - very versatile product - not to mention excellent value for money !