Tesco Mild Curry Powder 80G

4.5(3)Write a review
£ 1.00
£0.13/10g
One tablespoon
  • Energy98kJ 24kcal
    1%
  • Fat0.9g
    1%
  • Saturates<0.1g
    <1%
  • Sugars0.6g
    1%
  • Salt0.9g
    15%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1230kJ / 296kcal

Product Description

  • Mild curry powder.
  • RICH & MELLOW Aromatic spices blended to a balanced recipe to wake up your cooking.
  • Pack size: 80g

Information

Ingredients

Coriander Seed, Salt, Turmeric, Cinnamon, Paprika, Sugar, Garlic Powder, Onion Powder, Cumin Seed, Ginger, Mustard Seed, Black Pepper, Cardamom, Chilli Powder, Clove, Nutmeg.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.

Produce of

Produce of more than one country, Packed in the U.K.

Number of uses

10 Servings

Recycling info

Pot. Plastic check local recycling Lid. Plastic check local recycling

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

80g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlOne tablespoon (8g)
Energy1230kJ / 296kcal98kJ / 24kcal
Fat10.9g0.9g
Saturates1.1g<0.1g
Carbohydrate23.3g1.9g
Sugars8.1g0.6g
Fibre31.7g2.5g
Protein10.4g0.8g
Salt11.8g0.9g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

3 Reviews

Average of 4.3 stars

Help other customers like you

the flavour has changed

3 stars

it was a 5 star product but its not now its changed and not for the better

Curry tonight!

5 stars

I’ve spent years looking for the right curry paste or powder, even attempting my own from scratch several times, but if you’re in a hurry, Tesco’s mild curry powder is ideal and offers a well rounded and aromatic powder that you can easily add (as much or as little as you want) to your curry dish... I’d also recommend the medium and hot varieties as well.

Great value

5 stars

Used this when I made apple chutney and curry - very versatile product - not to mention excellent value for money !

