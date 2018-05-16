By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Hot Curry Powder 80G

No ratings yetWrite a review
Tesco Hot Curry Powder 80G
£ 1.00
£0.13/10g
One tablespoon
  • Energy111kJ 27kcal
    1%
  • Fat1.2g
    2%
  • Saturates<0.1g
    <1%
  • Sugars0.2g
    0%
  • Salt0.6g
    10%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1385kJ / 334kcal

Product Description

  • Hot curry powder.
  • RICH & FIERY Aromatic spices blended to a balanced recipe to wake up your cooking.
  • RICH & FIERY Aromatic spices blended to a balanced recipe to wake up your cooking.
  • Pack size: 80g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Coriander Seed, Cumin Seed, Ginger, Salt, Fenugreek Seed, Garlic Powder, Chilli Powder, Cinnamon, Black Pepper, Paprika, Bay Leaf, Cardamom, Caraway Seed.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.

Produce of

Produce of more than one country, Packed in the U.K.

Number of uses

10 Servings

Recycling info

Pot. Plastic check local recycling Lid. Plastic check local recycling

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

80g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne tablespoon (8g)
Energy1385kJ / 334kcal111kJ / 27kcal
Fat15.2g1.2g
Saturates0.9g<0.1g
Carbohydrate18.6g1.5g
Sugars2.4g0.2g
Fibre33.7g2.7g
Protein13.9g1.1g
Salt7.5g0.6g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Usually bought next

Tesco Hot Chilli Powder 100G

£ 1.00
£0.10/10g

Tesco Ground Turmeric 45G

£ 0.85
£0.19/10g

Tesco Garam Masala Spice Blend 38G

£ 0.85
£0.22/10g

Tesco Ground Cumin 43G

£ 0.85
£0.20/10g

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here