Tesco Hot Curry Powder 80G

- Energy111kJ 27kcal1%
- Fat1.2g2%
- Saturates<0.1g<1%
- Sugars0.2g0%
- Salt0.6g10%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1385kJ / 334kcal
Product Description
- Hot curry powder.
- RICH & FIERY Aromatic spices blended to a balanced recipe to wake up your cooking.
- Pack size: 80g
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Coriander Seed, Cumin Seed, Ginger, Salt, Fenugreek Seed, Garlic Powder, Chilli Powder, Cinnamon, Black Pepper, Paprika, Bay Leaf, Cardamom, Caraway Seed.
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place.
Produce of
Produce of more than one country, Packed in the U.K.
Number of uses
10 Servings
Recycling info
Pot. Plastic check local recycling Lid. Plastic check local recycling
Net Contents
80g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|One tablespoon (8g)
|Energy
|1385kJ / 334kcal
|111kJ / 27kcal
|Fat
|15.2g
|1.2g
|Saturates
|0.9g
|<0.1g
|Carbohydrate
|18.6g
|1.5g
|Sugars
|2.4g
|0.2g
|Fibre
|33.7g
|2.7g
|Protein
|13.9g
|1.1g
|Salt
|7.5g
|0.6g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
