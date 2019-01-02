By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco R.T.E. Custard 4X150g

4.5(9)Write a review
Tesco R.T.E. Custard 4X150g
£ 1.40
£0.23/100g
Each pot contains
  • Energy622kJ 147kcal
    7%
  • Fat3.5g
    5%
  • Saturates2.1g
    11%
  • Sugars18.0g
    20%
  • Salt0.2g
    3%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 415kJ / 98kcal

Product Description

  • Ready to Eat UHT Custard
  • Delicious hot or cold
  • Pack size: 600g

Information

Ingredients

Partially Reconstituted Dried Skimmed Milk, Sugar, Cream (Milk) (5%), Modified Potato Starch, Flavouring, Colour (Beta-Carotene).

Allergy Information

  • Contains milk. Allergy Advice! For allergens, see ingredients in bold

Storage

Not suitable for home freezing. Store in a cool, dry place.

Cooking Instructions

Microwave

Instructions: Can be served hot or cold
Remove foil lid and cover pot with cling film
Heat on full power 40 seconds (800W)/35 seconds (900W).
Stir before serving

Cooking Precautions

  • Adjust times according to your particular oven
  • All appliances vary these are guidelines only.

Produce of

Produced in Belgium

Number of uses

4 Servings

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Drained weight

-;-

Net Contents

4 x 150g e;150g e

Nutrition

Typical Values100g containsEach pot (150g) contains
Energy415kJ / 98kcal622kJ / 147kcal
Fat2.3g3.5g
Saturates1.4g2.1g
Carbohydrate16.2g24.3g
Sugars12.0g18.0g
Fibre0g0g
Protein3.2g4.8g
Salt0.1g0.2g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

9 Reviews

Average of 4.4 stars

Metallic Custard

1 stars

I had a bad batch and all four tasted so metalically. I thought my son had microwaved it with the lid on it was so bad. So we opened another and it was the same. Awful taste. I was going to return them, but my husband threw them out. Disgusting.

Good value - nice flavour

4 stars

My husband hasn't noticed any difference between Tesco's own brand and Ambrosia Custard.

Perfect with a Sponge Pudding

5 stars

Lovely and creamy without being over sweet as good if not better than well known brands

Thick and creamy, lovely custard

5 stars

I normally buy ambrosia and one week they didn't have it, very glad they didn't, I bought this as a substitute and very glad I did, now I won't buy anything else, lovely, thick and creamy custard, love it!!!

Perfect

5 stars

Good price, good amount, daughter loves it in her packed lunch.

better than the named brand we all love

5 stars

Like my custard better than the named brand we all love. Saved on price and use it all the time as a after meal dessert and pudding. Lot creamy and tasty than the named brand.

'Yummy' - in a pot

5 stars

A great product for me as mobility makes some basic tasks difficult but these pots are so easy to open and use, and eaten hot or cold, they are equally delicious 'yummy' in a pot. Definitely buy again.

Excellent

5 stars

These are great value and perfect size for my son.

Good texture and very enjoyable

5 stars

Will buy this on a regular basis.

