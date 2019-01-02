Tesco R.T.E. Custard 4X150g

Metallic Custard
I had a bad batch and all four tasted so metalically. I thought my son had microwaved it with the lid on it was so bad. So we opened another and it was the same. Awful taste. I was going to return them, but my husband threw them out. Disgusting.
Good value - nice flavour
My husband hasn't noticed any difference between Tesco's own brand and Ambrosia Custard.
Perfect with a Sponge Pudding
Lovely and creamy without being over sweet as good if not better than well known brands
Thick and creamy, lovely custard
I normally buy ambrosia and one week they didn't have it, very glad they didn't, I bought this as a substitute and very glad I did, now I won't buy anything else, lovely, thick and creamy custard, love it!!!
Perfect
Good price, good amount, daughter loves it in her packed lunch.
better than the named brand we all love
Like my custard better than the named brand we all love. Saved on price and use it all the time as a after meal dessert and pudding. Lot creamy and tasty than the named brand.
'Yummy' - in a pot
A great product for me as mobility makes some basic tasks difficult but these pots are so easy to open and use, and eaten hot or cold, they are equally delicious 'yummy' in a pot. Definitely buy again.
Excellent
These are great value and perfect size for my son.
Good texture and very enjoyable
Will buy this on a regular basis.