4.5(13)Write a review
Bio-Oil Specialist Skincare 60Ml
£ 10.00
£16.67/100ml

Product Description

  • Skincare Oil
  • Specialist skincare for scars, stretch marks, ageing & dehydrated skin
  • Enriched with calendula, lavender, rosemary & chamomile oils
  • Easily absorbed into the skin
  • Scars
  • Helps improve the appearance of both new and old scars.
  • Stretch Marks
  • Helps reduce the possibility of stretch marks forming during pregnancy, teenage growth spurts and periods of rapid weight gain, and helps improve the appearance of existing stretch marks.
  • Uneven Skin Tone
  • Helps improve the appearance of uneven skin tone in both light and dark skin types.
  • Ageing & Dehydrated Skin
  • Helps smooth and tone ageing and wrinkled skin on both the face and body, and helps retain moisture.
  • Purcellin Oil™
  • Contains the breakthrough ingredient PurCellin Oil™, which reduces the thickness of the formulation and makes it easily absorbed.
  • Specialist scar and stretch mark product
  • Pack size: 60ML

Information

Ingredients

Paraffinum Liquidum, Triisononanoin, Cetearyl Ethylhexanoate, Isopropyl Myristate, Retinyl Palmitate, Helianthus Annuus Seed Oil, Tocopheryl Acetate, Anthemis Nobilis Flower Oil, Lavandula Angustifolia Oil, Rosmarinus Officinalis Leaf Oil, Calendula Officinalis Extract, Glycine Soja Oil, BHT, Bisabolol, Parfum, Alpha-Isomethyl Ionone, Amyl Cinnamal, Benzyl Salicylate, Citronellol, Coumarin, Eugenol, Farnesol, Geraniol, Hydroxycitronellal, Hydroxyisohexyl 3-Cyclohexene Carboxaldehyde, Limonene, Linalool, CI 26100

Storage

Store out of direct sunlight.

Produce of

Manufactured in South Africa

Preparation and Usage

  • Application
  • Apply twice daily for a minimum of three months. During pregnancy apply from the start of the second trimester. Individual results will vary. Suitable for sensitive skin and non-comedogenic.

Warnings

  • PRECAUTIONS
  • For external use only. Do not use on broken skin. In the unlikely event of skin irritation, discontinue use. Avoid contact with eyes. If product gets into eyes, rinse thoroughly with water. Keep out of reach of children.

Distributor address

  • Omega Pharma Limited,
  • 32 Vauxhall Bridge Road,
  • London,
  • SW1V 2SA.

Return to

Net Contents

60ml ℮

Safety information

View more safety information

13 Reviews

Average of 4.5 stars

Help other customers like you

AMAZEBALLS

5 stars

Absolutely amazing!! Shocking results as I didn't think this worked but omg!! I have scars from my spots and stretch marks and wow wow wow!!! Worth the buy!!!

Perfect Product

5 stars

It does exactly what it is meant to and there is no faults at all!

Superb

5 stars

Best product for dry skin and minimising appearance of scars.

it works!

4 stars

I've used this for about 2 months now and it has reduced the uneven skin tone on my stomach, caused by sunburn. I'm hoping it will keep getting better as I use it for longer!

Bio Oil

5 stars

I used this on my stretch marks whilst pregnant and after, helped to fade the marks beautifully and smells like hot crossed buns :o)

Amazing product

5 stars

I have been using this product for a while now and it has drastically improved my stretch marks, I have recommended this to my sister to use during pregnancy to help prevent stretch marks!

absolutely brilliant

5 stars

I used this from 12 weeks of pregnancy onwards day and night and I didn't get any noticeable stretch marks.

So far so good!

4 stars

I purchased this 3 weeks ago and have used it twice and day everyday and I have started to notice an improvement in the redness of the scar. I hope it continues but the instructions do state 3 months minimum use. It cant perform miracles after all.

Good for your skin

4 stars

It's making your skin smoother and softer. It does not do wonders but it's good for your skin.

its bad

1 stars

wasting your money for no reason its BAD IT DIDNT WORK

