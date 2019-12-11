By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Alpro Single Soya Uht Soya Alternative To Cream 250Ml

4.5(5)Write a review
Alpro Single Soya Uht Soya Alternative To Cream 250Ml
£ 0.85
£0.34/100ml

Offer

Product Description

  • Soya based culinary liquid, alternative to single cream.
  • ProTerra Certified - Sustainability Non-GMO
  • Discover our delicious recipes at: www.alpro.com/creativekitchen
  • Like us even more on Facebook and Twitter: @alpro and #plantpower
  • Less saturated fat*
  • *80% less saturated fat than single cream.
  • 100% plant-based
  • Full of plant goodness
  • Naturally lactose free
  • Free from dairy and gluten
  • Suitable for vegans
  • Pack size: 250ml

Information

Ingredients

Water, Sunflower Oil, Hulled Soya Beans (4%), Sugar, Emulsifier (Sucrose Esters of Fatty Acids), Stabilisers (Xanthan Gum, Guar Gum, Garrageenan), Sea Salt, Flavouring

Allergy Information

  • Free From: Dairy, Gluten, Lactose
  • Contains: Soya

Storage

Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 5 days of opening and before 'best before' date (see top of pack).Do not freeze.

Produce of

Made in the EU

Preparation and Usage

  • Perfect to use in pasta dishes, soups, sauces and to complement your desserts.
  • This product is not whippable.

Name and address

  • Made for:
  • Alpro (UK) Ltd,
  • Northants,
  • NN15 5YT.

Return to

  • Alpro (UK) Ltd,
  • Northants,
  • NN15 5YT.
  • UK 0333 300 0900
  • ROI 1800 992 878
  • info@alprohelpline.co.uk
  • www.alpro.com

Net Contents

250ml ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100 g
Energy 623 kJ / 151 kcal
Fat 15.0 g
of which1.7 g1.2 g
Mono-unsaturates4.5 g
Poly-unsaturates8.8 g
Carbohydrate 1.2 g
Fibre 0.3 g
Protein 2.0 g
Salt 0.14 g
Lactosenil
Saturates-
Sugars-
These values are approximate due to the variations which occur in natural ingredients-

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

5 Reviews

Average of 4.4 stars

Help other customers like you

Good alternative

5 stars

My husband tries to avoid Dairy products, and this is a good alternative. He tells me it is very good.

Great alternative to cream in cooking. I use this

5 stars

Great alternative to cream in cooking. I use this in lots of different recipes and can't tell the difference to normal cream. Lower in calories too!

well what can I say, love this cream, small, but g

5 stars

well what can I say, love this cream, small, but good for my family, taste creamy,

Very disappointing

2 stars

Really disappointed with this cream, it hasn't got a nice taste at all. Rather than throw it away, I mixed it with milk and used it up that way, but I won't buy it again.

Excellent dairy substitute

5 stars

This is really good. It is very slightly thicker than a single diary cream, but not double by any means. I always test vegan products on my unsuspecting friends :) and none of them made any comment about it not being like dairy cream. When I told them they were quite surprised. It works well in hot drinks and for cooking with. Still being fairly fresh as a vegan I am very fussy about my alternatives and this is on my list :)

Usually bought next

Alpro Vanilla Soya Custard 525G

£ 0.90
£0.17/100g

Offer

Free From Violife Sliced Cheese Alternative 200G

£ 2.50
£12.50/kg

Swedish Glace Vanilla Non Dairy Frozen Dessert 750Ml

£ 2.50
£0.33/100ml

Tesco Longlife Soya Drink Unsweetened 1Ltr

£ 0.85
£0.85/litre

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here