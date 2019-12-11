Alpro Single Soya Uht Soya Alternative To Cream 250Ml

Good alternative
My husband tries to avoid Dairy products, and this is a good alternative. He tells me it is very good.
Great alternative to cream in cooking. I use this in lots of different recipes and can't tell the difference to normal cream. Lower in calories too!
well what can I say, love this cream, small, but good for my family, taste creamy,
Very disappointing
Really disappointed with this cream, it hasn't got a nice taste at all. Rather than throw it away, I mixed it with milk and used it up that way, but I won't buy it again.
Excellent dairy substitute
This is really good. It is very slightly thicker than a single diary cream, but not double by any means. I always test vegan products on my unsuspecting friends :) and none of them made any comment about it not being like dairy cream. When I told them they were quite surprised. It works well in hot drinks and for cooking with. Still being fairly fresh as a vegan I am very fussy about my alternatives and this is on my list :)