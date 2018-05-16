Big Bamboo Irish Moss Vanilla Flavoured Drink 284Ml
- Jamaican Irish Moss Vanilla Flavoured Drink
- Pack size: 284ML
Water, Sugar, Irish Moss (Carrageenan) 1%, Glucose Syrup, Modified Starch, Salt, Soybean Oil Casein (from Milk), Nutmeg and Vanilla Flavour
- Contains: Milk, Soya
Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened, remove from can, refrigerate and consume within 2 days.For best before end: see end of can.
- Shake well before opening
- Specialist Foods,
- Unit 701,
- 43 Bedford Street,
- London,
- WC2E 9HA,
- United Kingdom.
284ml
