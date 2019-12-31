By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Felix Pouches Poultry Selection In Jelly 12 X 100G

5(43)Write a review
image 1 of Felix Pouches Poultry Selection In Jelly 12 X 100G
£ 3.00
£2.50/kg

Product Description

  • To find out more about Feliz, play games, join promotions and much more, go to: www.catslikefelix.co.uk
  • Find Felix® at Facebook: CatsLikeFelix or catslikefelix.co.uk
  • Complete pet food for adult cats
  • For cats with a penchant for poultry, our FELIX® Adult Cat Poultry Selection in Jelly is the ideal assortment. We've included a variety of flavours including turkey, duck and chicken to add even more variety in your cat's diet. Our experts at Purina have carefully developed our recipes to ensure your cat receives all the essential nutrients he needs to maintain a healthy lifestyle and great body condition. The vitamins and minerals included in our FELIX® Adult Cat Poultry Selection in Jelly help support natural defences whilst the delicious flavours satisfy 100% of your cat's daily needs.
  • Tender pieces of poultry in a delicious jelly within our assorted selection of wet food.
  • Developed by Purina vets and nutritionists.
  • Contains all the necessary proteins and minerals that are essential for your cat.
  • 12 servings in individual pouches.
  • Contains all the nutrients cats need for a complete and balanced diet
  • Delicious cat food in twelve servings for tempting variety
  • Developed by experts to provide your cat with high quality care
  • Nutritional and delicious!
  • Packed in easy-to-serve pouches for extra freshness at every meal
  • Pack size: 1.2KG

Information

Storage

Please store unopened pouches in a cool dry place.Best before date, batch code factory registration Nr.: see base or back of the individual pouches.

Preparation and Usage

  • Feeding guide for an average adult cat (4kg)
  • 3-4 pouches per day in at least 2 separate meals
  • Serve at room temperature.
  • Clean, fresh drinking water should always be available.
  • The adult maintenance averages are based on moderately active cats at normal environmental temperatures. Individual needs vary and feeding should be adjusted as required to maintain your cat at a lean, healthy body weight.

Name and address

  • Purina PetCare Team,
  • PO Box 478,
  • Horley,
  • RH6 6DE.
  • Nestlé Purina PetCare,
  • 3030 Lake Drive,

Distributor address

  • Nestlé Purina PetCare (UK) Ltd,
  • 1 City Place,
  • Gatwick,
  • RH6 0PA.

Return to

  • Address all enquiries to:
  • Purina PetCare Team,
  • PO Box 478,
  • Horley,
  • RH6 6DE.
  • UK 0800 21 21 61 (Freephone)
  • www.purina.co.uk
  • In the Republic of Ireland, please write to:
  • Nestlé Purina PetCare,
  • 3030 Lake Drive,
  • City West Business Campus,
  • Dublin 24.

Net Contents

12 x 100g ℮

    • Contains all the nutrients cats need for a complete and balanced diet
    • Delicious cat food in twelve servings for tempting variety
    • Developed by experts to provide your cat with high quality care
    • Nutritional and delicious!
    • Packed in easy-to-serve pouches for extra freshness at every meal
    • 3 x with Chicken
    • 3 x with Turkey
    • 3 x with Poultry
    • 3 x with Duck

    Information

    Ingredients

    Meat and Animal Derivatives (of which Turkey 4%), Fish and Fish Derivatives, Minerals, Various Sugars

    Storage

    • Please store unopened pouches in a cool dry place.Best before date, batch code factory registration Nr.: see base or back of the individual pouches.

    Nutrition

    Typical ValuesAnalytical Constituents:
    Moisture82%
    Protein8.5%
    Fat content4.5%
    Crude ash2.5%
    Crude fibres0.5%
    Linoleic acid (Omega 6 Fatty Acids)0.6%
    Nutritional additives:IU/kg:
    Vit A:1 290
    Vit D3:200
    Vit E:17
    -mg/kg:
    Fe(E1):9
    I(E2):0.2
    Cu(E4):0.8
    Mn(E5):1.7
    Zn(E6):9
    Technological additives:mg/kg:
    E451i:2 200
    E499:2 000
    Additives:-
    • Contains all the nutrients cats need for a complete and balanced diet
    • Delicious cat food in twelve servings for tempting variety
    • Developed by experts to provide your cat with high quality care
    • Nutritional and delicious!
    • Packed in easy-to-serve pouches for extra freshness at every meal
    • 3 x with Chicken
    • 3 x with Turkey
    • 3 x with Poultry
    • 3 x with Duck

    Information

    Ingredients

    Meat and Animal Derivatives (of which Duck 4%), Fish and Fish Derivatives, Minerals, Various Sugars

    Storage

    • Please store unopened pouches in a cool dry place.Best before date, batch code factory registration Nr.: see base or back of the individual pouches.

    Nutrition

    Typical ValuesAnalytical Constituents:
    Moisture82%
    Protein8.5%
    Fat content4.5%
    Crude ash2.5%
    Crude fibres0.5%
    Linoleic acid (Omega 6 Fatty Acids)0.6%
    Nutritional additives:IU/kg:
    Vit A:1 290
    Vit D3:200
    Vit E:17
    -mg/kg:
    Fe(E1):9
    I(E2):0.2
    Cu(E4):0.8
    Mn(E5):1.7
    Zn(E6):9
    Technological additives:mg/kg:
    E451i:2 200
    E499:2 000
    Additives:-
    • Contains all the nutrients cats need for a complete and balanced diet
    • Delicious cat food in twelve servings for tempting variety
    • Developed by experts to provide your cat with high quality care
    • Nutritional and delicious!
    • Packed in easy-to-serve pouches for extra freshness at every meal
    • 3 x with Chicken
    • 3 x with Turkey
    • 3 x with Poultry
    • 3 x with Duck

    Information

    Ingredients

    Meat and Animal Derivatives (of which Chicken 4%), Fish and Fish Derivatives, Minerals, Various Sugars

    Storage

    • Please store unopened pouches in a cool dry place.Best before date, batch code factory registration Nr.: see base or back of the individual pouches.

    Nutrition

    Typical ValuesAnalytical Constituents:
    Moisture82%
    Protein8.5%
    Fat content4.5%
    Crude ash2.5%
    Crude fibres0.5%
    Linoleic acid (Omega 6 Fatty Acids)0.6%
    Nutritional additives:IU/kg:
    Vit A:1 290
    Vit D3:200
    Vit E:17
    -mg/kg:
    Fe(E1):9
    I(E2):0.2
    Cu(E4):0.8
    Mn(E5):1.7
    Zn(E6):9
    Technological additives:mg/kg:
    E451i:2 200
    E499:2 000
    Additives:-
    • Contains all the nutrients cats need for a complete and balanced diet
    • Delicious cat food in twelve servings for tempting variety
    • Developed by experts to provide your cat with high quality care
    • Nutritional and delicious!
    • Packed in easy-to-serve pouches for extra freshness at every meal
    • 3 x with Chicken
    • 3 x with Turkey
    • 3 x with Poultry
    • 3 x with Duck

    Information

    Ingredients

    Meat and Animal Derivatives (Poultry 4%), Fish and Fish Derivatives, Minerals, Various Sugars

    Storage

    • Please store unopened pouches in a cool dry place.Best before date, batch code factory registration Nr.: see base or back of the individual pouches.

    Nutrition

    Typical ValuesAnalytical Constituents:
    Moisture82%
    Protein8.5%
    Fat content4.5%
    Crude ash2.5%
    Crude fibres0.5%
    Linoleic acid (Omega 6 Fatty Acids)0.6%
    Nutritional additives:IU/kg:
    Vit A:1 290
    Vit D3:200
    Vit E:17
    -mg/kg:
    Fe(E1):9
    I(E2):0.2
    Cu(E4):0.8
    Mn(E5):1.7
    Zn(E6):9
    Technological additives:mg/kg:
    E451i:2 200
    E499:2 000
    Additives:-

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

43 Reviews

Average of 4.9 stars

Help other customers like you

Puurrrfect Felix

5 stars

A great tasting meal for my cat, plenty of jelly which he loves to eat first followed by the soft chunks. Easy to open pouch and a good variety of poultry to ensure he never gets bored with the same flavour of food

A Firm Favourite

5 stars

Our cat just love this jelly poultry variety, sometimes in selection boxes she has one that she's not keen on, but she loves all of them. These will be on the Menu every week.

Great food for fussy cats

5 stars

Decided to try this food for my very fussy cats; they love it! They lick their way around the jelly first then go on to eat the meat. Very happy with this as they are so fussy with other brands and very often turn their discerning little noses up at other food. Two happy cats and one very happy hoomum.

Happy Cats  Purina Felix poultry selection in jel

5 stars

Happy Cats  Purina Felix poultry selection in jelly. My two cats love this food and there is never anything left in their bowls which is a true reflexion on how much they enjoy eating it. Good amount of tender pieces of meat surrounded by jelly in every pouch. 

Felix cats definitely do know best!!!

5 stars

The quality of this product I should fantastic. My cats are full after each meal which does not happen with other wet food products, usually I have to add extra bits to their meals. They eat every last bit and love the flavour. I am testing this product for #theinsiders but I have always purchased before as it is the only make my cats like. If anyone is looking for wet food that is nutritious without "added ingredients" then please purchase.

Jelly and all the meats.

4 stars

If you have a cat, then you'll know they can be fussy - and at the most random times - but Felix always seems to be in their good books and this Poultry-only set is perfect for ours, as he likes chicken-type flavours! Nice and chunky, good jelly content, the cat says yeees. (Or Miaow, more please...)

Great product

5 stars

My car Star loves this food, she never leaves any in her dish. I would recommend to others, my daughter has now started using it to feed her cat

Cat-a-licious

4 stars

My cats loved this product they were excited as soon as I opened the pouch. There was large chunks which the cats could easily eat and had empty bowls afterwards. Pouches easily open and not messy like other cat food can be. Would buy again.

ziggy loves it

4 stars

Ziggy loved the jelly part of this cat foot, but not quite as keen on the meaty chunks (maybe they need to be a little softer), its a good quality product, and ziggy gets excited by the smell. the pack offers good value for money, nice choices of flavors, Ziggy likes them all, overall one happy cat,

Perfection for cats

5 stars

My cat is normally very fussy about what she eats and turns her nose up at most foods . As soon as I opened a packet of this she was there head butting my hand for it it was a battle to get it in her dish I think she had eaten half of it while I was putting it in ... she’s had the full box of this now and seems more content so from Now on this will be her favourite food from Now on thank you felix for making my tabby happy xx

1-10 of 43 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

Usually bought next

Felix Cat Food Fish Selection In Jelly 12 X 100G

£ 3.00
£2.50/kg

Felix Cat Food Mixed Selection In Jelly 12X100g

£ 3.00
£2.50/kg

Tesco Lightweight Cat Litter 10L

£ 1.89
£0.19/litre

Go Cat Duck & Chicken 825G

£ 2.25
£2.73/kg
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here