Felix Pouch Senior In Jelly Mixed Selection 12X100g

Good! Cat likes it.
Cat liked this variety as much as he likes other Felix varieties.
Highly recommended by the very fussy Mitzi Cat!
My cat will usually only eat 'pate' style wet food so I was a little dubious at first as to whether she would like this mixed selection in jelly, but Wow! She eats every little scrap leaving a clean dish (and nothing for the dog to scavenge later). The little cubes of meat or fish are just the right size for her fussy, 7 year old palate, all held together in a delicious (it must be as she eats everything) jelly. The combination is obviously 'purrr'fect and I will have no hesitation in buying this Felix Pouch Senior in Jelly Mixed Selection in the future. Also there must be something wonderful about the salmon flavour as my cat usually won't eat fish flavoured products - she's even fussy with real cooked fish! All I can say is well done Felix! This product is highly recommended by my cat, Mitzi!
Wonderful,loved by my cat
Excellent ratio between jelly and meat. My cat loves it. Nice price for a quality product.
Superb
My cat loved it! She can be a little fussy but she ate the lot
Loved by my cat.
Lovely mix of jelly and meat. My cat love it. Eats every bit. It's soft enough for her 12 year old teeth and gums and nutritious.
Our 2 cats both loved it
We have 2 very fussy cats who don’t normally agree on the same cat food however, they both loved it. Will be buying now as our regular cat food
Normally a fussy eater, our cat loved this!
Not liked
Sorry but my cat just didn't like it.
Purrfect for aging cats
Got three cats of an age where non senior cat foods are not as suitable for their aging digestive systems as Felix senior Must be very tasty as all three of the cats clear their dishes eagerly They love it.
Good variety and my normally fussy cat loved it!
My cat is normally so fussy about cat food, but he cleared his dish every day. It’s now a regular on my shopping list