Felix Pouch Senior In Jelly Mixed Selection 12X100g

4.5(56)Write a review
£ 3.00
£2.50/kg

Product Description

  • Complete pet food for senior cats
  • To find out more about Felix, play games, join promotions and much more, go to: www.catslikefelix.co.uk
  • Find Felix® at Facebook CatslikeFelix or catslikefelix.co.uk
  • Experienced cats really know what they want, especially at mealtimes - that's why Felix Senior recipes are made with quality ingredients and packed with meaty pieces in a succulent jelly. Your cat will enjoy an irresistible meal.
  • That's not all!
  • These delicious meals are specifically designed for cats of age 7+ with
  • The right combination of proteins.
  • Balanced minerals.
  • Vitamins including antioxidants.
  • They are full of healthy goodness to satisfy 100% of your cat's daily needs when fed according to the feeding guidelines on the pack.
  • Felix has a wide range of irresistible meals...
  • ...so you can give your cat his favourite every day.
  • Felix Doubly Delicious Senior Meat - two different types of meaty or fishy flavours combined for cats aged 7+
  • Felix As Good As It Looks Senior Favourites - delicious meaty and fishy pieces combined for cats aged 7+
  • Clever cats get Purina® Felix®
  • 100% of your cat's daily needs - antioxidants, balanced minerals and proteins
  • Irresistible meals for mischief makers
  • Pack size: 1200G

Information

Storage

Please store unopened pouches in a cool dry place.Best before date: see base or back of the individual pouches.

Preparation and Usage

  • Feeding guide for an average adult cat (4kg)
  • 3 pouches per day in at least 2 separate meals
  • Serve at room temperature.
  • Clean, fresh drinking water should always be available.
  • The adult maintenance averages are based on moderately active cats at normal environmental temperatures. Individual needs vary and feeding should be adjusted as required to maintain your cat at a lean, healthy body weight.

Recycling info

Box. Recyclable

Name and address

  • Purina PetCare Team,
  • PO Box 478,
  • Horley,
  • RH6 6DE.
  • Nestlé Purina PetCare,
  • 3030 Lake Drive,

Distributor address

  • Nestlé Purina PetCare (UK) Ltd,
  • 1 City Place,
  • Gatwick,
  • RH6 0PA.

Return to

  • Address all enquiries to:
  • Purina PetCare Team,
  • PO Box 478,
  • Horley,
  • RH6 6DE.
  • UK 0800 21 21 61 (Freephone)
  • www.purina.co.uk
  • In the Republic of Ireland, please write to:
  • Nestlé Purina PetCare,
  • 3030 Lake Drive,
  • City West Business Campus,
  • Dublin 24.

Net Contents

12 x 100g ℮

    • 100% of your cat's daily needs - antioxidants, balanced minerals and proteins
    • Irresistible meals for mischief makers
    • 3x with Beef
    • 3x with Chicken
    • 3x with Turkey
    • 3x with Salmon

    Information

    Ingredients

    Meat and Animal Derivatives (of which Turkey 4%), Fish and Fish Derivatives, Minerals, Various Sugars

    Storage

    • Please store unopened pouches in a cool dry place.Best before date: see base or back of the individual pouches.

    Nutrition

    Typical ValuesAnalytical Constituents:
    Moisture83%
    Protein8.5%
    Fat content4.5%
    Crude ash2%
    Crude fibres0.5%
    Nutritional additives:IU/kg:
    Vit A:1 540
    Vit D3:240
    Vit E:20.5
    -mg/kg:
    Fe(E1):10.5
    I(E2):0.3
    Cu(E4):0.9
    Mn(E5):2.1
    Zn(E6):10.5
    Technological additives:mg/kg:
    E499:2 100
    Additives:-
56 Reviews

Average of 4.7 stars

Good! Cat likes it.

4 stars

Cat liked this variety as much as he likes other Felix varieties.

Highly recommended by the very fussy Mitzi Cat!

5 stars

My cat will usually only eat 'pate' style wet food so I was a little dubious at first as to whether she would like this mixed selection in jelly, but Wow! She eats every little scrap leaving a clean dish (and nothing for the dog to scavenge later). The little cubes of meat or fish are just the right size for her fussy, 7 year old palate, all held together in a delicious (it must be as she eats everything) jelly. The combination is obviously 'purrr'fect and I will have no hesitation in buying this Felix Pouch Senior in Jelly Mixed Selection in the future. Also there must be something wonderful about the salmon flavour as my cat usually won't eat fish flavoured products - she's even fussy with real cooked fish! All I can say is well done Felix! This product is highly recommended by my cat, Mitzi!

Wonderful,loved by my cat

5 stars

Excellent ratio between jelly and meat. My cat loves it. Nice price for a quality product.

Superb

5 stars

My cat loved it! She can be a little fussy but she ate the lot

Loved by my cat.

5 stars

Lovely mix of jelly and meat. My cat love it. Eats every bit. It's soft enough for her 12 year old teeth and gums and nutritious.

Our 2 cats both loved it

5 stars

We have 2 very fussy cats who don’t normally agree on the same cat food however, they both loved it. Will be buying now as our regular cat food

Normally a fussy eater, our cat loved this!

4 stars

Normally a fussy eater, our cat loved this!

Not liked

1 stars

Sorry but my cat just didn't like it.

Purrfect for aging cats

5 stars

Got three cats of an age where non senior cat foods are not as suitable for their aging digestive systems as Felix senior Must be very tasty as all three of the cats clear their dishes eagerly They love it.

Good variety and my normally fussy cat loved it!

5 stars

My cat is normally so fussy about cat food, but he cleared his dish every day. It’s now a regular on my shopping list

