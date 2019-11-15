Tesco Brown Onions 1Kg

Rotten onions!
I’d agree with one of the other commenters regarding these onions and there being rotten ones in the bag. I bought a bag four weeks ago, they’ve been kept in the fridge since, but today on opening the bag for the first time I found one was completely rotten and was now affecting the others. I’ll stick to the loose ones now to see if there is an improvement.
Great value for cooking
great value for money
Great quality, fresh and full of flavour. I use them in stews, casseroles and almost everything. They are also great value for money.
Beware- half were rotten!
Thought I was getting a good deal but half of these onions were rotten right through so I wouldn't buy these again. To be fair to Tesco, I didn't bother to complain so I can't comment on how customer services would have dealt with it.
There is 5 big onions I asked for the 1kg thinking
Had to discard half of them
Had to throw half of them away as they were too poor to use. Maybe it's the plastic making them sweat or something, I don't know. Have gone back to buying loose onions again.
These onions were the size of shallots!
Short remaining shelf-life
Be aware, in the absence of a display until date you are relying on the picker to right by you. Onions already sprouting may be your thing but suggest they have been in the plastic too long.
Very patchy quality
The problem with is there'll be no problems with them for months then suddenly the bags are full of rotten onions - there doesn't seem to be proper quality control.
English onions !!!!!!
Don't know what variety they have been over the last few weeks but assume they are new season English but after attempting to make an onion and garlic soup and onion gravy last weekend and trying for hotdogs on Monday and having just cooked in the oven for 3 hours today they are just not softening never in all my years have I had this before