Tesco Brown Onions 1Kg

2.5(11)Write a review
image 1 of Tesco Brown Onions 1Kg
£ 0.75
£0.75/kg
Per 100g
  • Energy166kJ 39kcal
    2%
  • Fat0.1g
    <1%
  • Sugars6.2g
    7%
  • Salt<0.01
    <1%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 166kJ / 39kcal

Product Description

  • Brown onion.
  • Sun dried Grown to be crisp and juicy, packs flavour into any meal.
  • Pack size: 1kg

Information

Ingredients

Onion

Storage

Store in cool, dry place.

Produce of

Produce of United Kingdom, Spain, Egypt, New Zealand

Preparation and Usage

  • Remove from Packaging. 

     

    Peel and slice as required. 

Number of uses

10 Servings

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

1Kg e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g
Energy166kJ / 39kcal166kJ / 39kcal
Fat0.1g0.1g
Saturates0g0g
Carbohydrate8.0g8.0g
Sugars6.2g6.2g
Fibre1.1g1.1g
Protein1.0g1.0g
Salt<0.01g<0.01g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

11 Reviews

Average of 2.4 stars

Rotten onions!

1 stars

I’d agree with one of the other commenters regarding these onions and there being rotten ones in the bag. I bought a bag four weeks ago, they’ve been kept in the fridge since, but today on opening the bag for the first time I found one was completely rotten and was now affecting the others. I’ll stick to the loose ones now to see if there is an improvement.

Great value for cooking

5 stars

Great value for cooking

great value for money

5 stars

Great quality, fresh and full of flavour. I use them in stews, casseroles and almost everything. They are also great value for money.

Beware- half were rotten!

2 stars

Thought I was getting a good deal but half of these onions were rotten right through so I wouldn't buy these again. To be fair to Tesco, I didn't bother to complain so I can't comment on how customer services would have dealt with it.

There is 5 big onions I asked for the 1kg thinking

2 stars

There is 5 big onions I asked for the 1kg thinking it small onions misleading customers

Had to discard half of them

2 stars

Had to throw half of them away as they were too poor to use. Maybe it's the plastic making them sweat or something, I don't know. Have gone back to buying loose onions again.

These onions were the size of shallots!

1 stars

These onions were the size of shallots!

Short remaining shelf-life

2 stars

Be aware, in the absence of a display until date you are relying on the picker to right by you. Onions already sprouting may be your thing but suggest they have been in the plastic too long.

Very patchy quality

3 stars

The problem with is there'll be no problems with them for months then suddenly the bags are full of rotten onions - there doesn't seem to be proper quality control.

English onions !!!!!!

1 stars

Don't know what variety they have been over the last few weeks but assume they are new season English but after attempting to make an onion and garlic soup and onion gravy last weekend and trying for hotdogs on Monday and having just cooked in the oven for 3 hours today they are just not softening never in all my years have I had this before

1-10 of 11 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

