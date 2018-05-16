Mini Babybel Cheddar 120G

Product Description
- Cheddar Cheese Snacks
- Mini Babybel® with cheddar cheese is the delicious, nutritious and convenient snack for everyones (both kids and adults)
- A cheese snack for any occasion, at home or on-the-go. Easy to pop in a rucksack or bag, making it ideal for snacks and lunches at work or school
- Made from 155ml of milk in each cheese
- Rich in protein and calcium
- Suitable for lactose intolerants
- No additives or preservatives added
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 120g
Information
Ingredients
Cheddar Cheese 94% (made with Pasteurised Milk), Water, Salt
Storage
Keep refrigerated after purchase
Warnings
- Always supervise young children when they enjoy food to avoid risk of choking.
Name and address
- Fromageries Bel,
- B.P. 114,
- 92151 Suresnes Cedex,
- France.
Return to
- Consumer careline:
- 0800 030 4594 (GB) / 1 800 904 000 (ROI)
- Freepost,
- Bel UK Consumer Care.
- www.babybel.co.uk
Net Contents
6 x 20g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100 g
|Per Mini Babybel®
|Energy
|1540 kJ
|308 kJ
|-
|371 kcal
|74 kcal
|Fat
|31 g
|6.2 g
|of which saturates
|21 g
|4.2 g
|Carbohydrate
|traces
|traces
|of which sugars
|traces
|traces
|Protein
|23 g
|4.6 g
|Salt
|1.8 g
|0.36 g
|Calcium
|630 mg (79%*)
|126 mg (16%*)
|* Reference intake
|-
|-
Safety information
Always supervise young children when they enjoy food to avoid risk of choking.
