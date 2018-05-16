By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Mini Babybel Cheddar 120G

Mini Babybel Cheddar 120G
£ 1.95
£16.25/kg

Product Description

  • Cheddar Cheese Snacks
  • Mini Babybel® with cheddar cheese is the delicious, nutritious and convenient snack for everyones (both kids and adults)
  • A cheese snack for any occasion, at home or on-the-go. Easy to pop in a rucksack or bag, making it ideal for snacks and lunches at work or school
  • Made from 155ml of milk in each cheese, making it:
  • - Rich in protein
  • - Rich in calcium
Information

Ingredients

Cheddar Cheese 94% (made with Pasteurised Milk), Water, Salt

Storage

Keep refrigerated after purchase

Warnings

  • Always supervise young children when they enjoy food to avoid risk of choking.

Name and address

  • Fromageries Bel,
  • B.P. 114,
  • 92151 Suresnes Cedex,
  • France.

Return to

  • Consumer careline:
  • 0800 030 4594 (GB) / 1 800 904 000 (ROI)
  • Freepost,
  • Bel UK Consumer Care.
  • www.babybel.co.uk

Net Contents

6 x 20g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100 gPer Mini Babybel®
Energy 1540 kJ308 kJ
-371 kcal74 kcal
Fat 31 g6.2 g
of which saturates 21 g4.2 g
Carbohydrate tracestraces
of which sugars tracestraces
Protein 23 g4.6 g
Salt 1.8 g0.36 g
Calcium 630 mg (79%*)126 mg (16%*)
* Reference intake--

Safety information

Always supervise young children when they enjoy food to avoid risk of choking.

