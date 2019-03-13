By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Crazy Jack Organic Soft Dried Ready To Eat Apricots 250G

4(1)Write a review
£ 3.00
£12.00/kg

Product Description

  • Partially rehydrated dried apricots
  • Find 'crazyjackorganic' on Facebook
  • For delicious recipe ideas visit us at www.crazyjack.co.uk
  • Thank you for buying Crazy Jack Organic
  • Here's why we love organic farming:
  • It helps reduce the use of nasty artificial fertilisers and pesticides
  • It encourages Mother Nature's eco-system to flourish
  • Our apricots are grown in the Euphrates valley, near Malatya in Turkey, on one of the first organic farming projects we got involved with, so we've got a real soft spot for them. Dried in the traditional way under the hot sun, without using any nasty sulphur dioxide as a preservative, they have a rich, intense flavour and a lovely naturally dark colour.
  • Delicious as a snack, cereal topping or baking ingredient, they require no pre-soaking and can be added to meals for extra "can I have some more please"!
  • We started with a liking for sandals, tie-dyed T-Shirts and a belief that food should only be grown as nature intended. Convinced that there must be people who think the same way, we set out to find them. Some people called us crazy but that didn't stop us. Today, lots of people share out beliefs and we continue to work with passionate people all over the world to produce some of the best organic food there is.
  • We're not crazy - just unshakably committed
  • Organic
  • Ready to eat
  • Naturally high in fibre
  • A natural source of iron
  • Delicious naturally dark apricots with a distinctive flavour
  • No artificial additives
  • Vegetarian and vegan
  • Pack size: 250g
Information

Ingredients

Partially Rehydrated Dried Apricots

Storage

Once opened refrigerate and use within 14 days

Produce of

Produced in Turkey

Warnings

  • MAY CONTAIN THE OCCASIONAL PIT

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Crazy Jack,
  • Community Foods Ltd,
  • 29-31 Eastways,
  • Witham,
  • Essex,

Return to

  • We're pretty confident you will be, but if for any reason you are not satisfied with this product, please write to our customer service manager. This does not affect your statutory rights.
Net Contents

250g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100g
Energy 175 kcal/740 kJ
Fat 0.6g
of which saturates 0g
Carbohydrate 36.5g
of which sugars 36.5g
Protein 4.0g
Fibre 3.6g
Salt 0.02g

Safety information

View more safety information

1 Review

Average of 4 stars

Help other customers like you

Good quality not too dry

4 stars

