Warburtons Danish Sliced White Bread 400G

toasted with peanut butter......delicious...good on the calories too..not heavy.
Tastes amazing like Spanish Bimbo bread
I like the Warburtons Danish a lot because it is very similar to the Spanish BIMBO bread that I used to eat when I was a kid. Very good match with Nutella :)
Good Value
Makes good crispy toast
Yes it is good quality, I love it. And it makes yummy toast all crispy like a good quality biscuit. Try it! Helen
I have never known bread that toast as well as this. Cannot comment on sandwiches as I have only ever toasted it. May be more expensive than other bread but worth it.
Fresh bread please
Bread is fine; but it it always out of date the very next day. Would like it fresher.