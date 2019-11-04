By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Warburtons Danish Sliced White Bread 400G

Warburtons Danish Sliced White Bread 400G
£ 0.90
£0.23/100g
Each slice contains
  • Energy266kJ 63kcal
    3%
  • Fat0.3g
    <1%
  • Saturates0.1g
    1%
  • Sugars0.6g
    1%
  • Salt0.26g
    4%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1030kJ

Product Description

  • Danish Sliced White Bread
  • "Everybody raves about how light and airy our Danish loaves are. It's because we use a larger baking tin to allow the bread to rise higher."
  • 266 kJ 63 kcal per slice
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 400g

Information

Ingredients

Wheat Flour [with Calcium, Iron, Niacin (B3) and Thiamin (B1)], Water, Yeast, Salt, Dextrose, Emulsifiers: E472e, E471, Soya Flour, Preservative: Calcium Propionate, Flour Treatment Agents: Ascorbic Acid (Vitamin C), E920 (Vegetarian)

Allergy Information

  • This product is produced in a bakery which uses Milk, Sesame Seeds and Barley

Storage

Store in a cool dry place, ideally not refrigerated. Under warm conditions storage life will be reduced. If freezing, freeze on day of purchase.For 'Best Before' date see bag closure or label.

Number of uses

Contains 16 slices

Warnings

  • SAFETY FIRST
  • To avoid danger of suffocation keep this wrapper away from babies and children.

Recycling info

Bag. Plastic - Recycle with carrier bags at larger stores - Not at Kerbside

Name and address

  • Warburtons Limited,
  • Hereford Street,
  • Bolton,
  • BL1 8JB.

Return to

  • Customer Care
  • Freephone 0800 243684 Monday to Friday from 9.00am to 5.30pm (Answerphone at all other times). We welcome comments from our customers. Please feel free to call us. Your statutory rights are not affected.
Net Contents

400g

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g of productPer average slice (25.8g)Reference Intake (Adult)
Energy1030kJ266kJ8400kJ
-243kcal63kcal2000kcal
Fat1.2g0.3g70g
of which saturates0.2g0.1g20g
Carbohydrate45.8g11.8g260g
of which sugars2.3g0.6g90g
Fibre2.6g0.7g
Protein10.5g2.7g50g
Salt1.00g0.26g6g
Contains 16 slices---

Safety information

SAFETY FIRST To avoid danger of suffocation keep this wrapper away from babies and children.

toasted with peanut butter......delicious...good o

5 stars

toasted with peanut butter......delicious...good on the calories too..not heavy.

Tastes amazing like Spanish Bimbo bread

4 stars

I like the Warburtons Danish a lot because it is very similar to the Spanish BIMBO bread that I used to eat when I was a kid. Very good match with Nutella :)

Good Value

5 stars

Makes good crispy toast

Yes it is good quality, I love it. And it makes yu

5 stars

Yes it is good quality, I love it. And it makes yummy toast all crispy like a good quality biscuit. Try it! Helen

I have never known bread that toast as well as thi

5 stars

I have never known bread that toast as well as this. Cannot comment on sandwiches as I have only ever toasted it. May be more expensive than other bread but worth it.

Fresh bread please

5 stars

Bread is fine; but it it always out of date the very next day. Would like it fresher.

