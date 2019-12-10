Drambuie Liqueur 70Cl Bottle

This drink is the nectar of the gods, I never leav
This drink is the nectar of the gods, I never leav the house without this, of this you can be sure.
Sweet
Nice and sweet, teamed with Dr. Pepper went down so smooth. Would really recommend if you want a change. Went and bought a bottle the next day! had everyone round for a taste and everyone absolutely loved it. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Good mixer
Drambuie and orange, dash of ice, well rather a lot of ice, great cocktail mixer and not too strong for me as bit of a lightweight, tasted great. On trying it straight, I will leave it to the big boys. Glad I've tried it and may even buy it again [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Great taste
Couldn't leave a review earlier, because I only tried it a few days ago :) Really good and aromatic smell, quite strong as a liqueur and it is surprisingly rich in taste. Nice golden colour. Cute little sample bottle. Really enjoyed. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Great taste
This whisky has a very smooth taste drink it straight over ice highly recommended to all. A reasonable price to enjoy on a regular basis and to share with friends All in all a well balanced whisky to be enjoyed on any occasion. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Really Nice
This is a really nice little tipple. Smooth flavour and perfect for an after dinner or end of the evening sip. Definitely tastes better chilled (I reccomend stones, as ice waters it down). Would make a really nice gift to any whisky lover. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
First time trying and I love it.
Never have I ever fancied trying Drambuie, but I really have been missing out. I first tried it near over ice and found it sweet and warming. I then tried mixing it in a cocktail with Scotch, the rusty nail is certainly a drink I will be revisiting. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Drambuie
I loved this product it tasted delicious I wouldn't hesitate to buy it again it was very strong but very nice I would recommend it too my friends and family thankyou for sending it I will be buying it for Christmas [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Smooth
Smooth tasting liqueur with warm citrus tones. Excellent over ice in cocktails or with a mixer such as lemonade. Also great for use in cooking, makes a great alternative to sherry in trifle and generally very versatile. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
warming sweet yet spicy drink
I found this liqueur really interesting and nothing like ive tasted before . Firstly upon smelling the liquid , i can smell honey and a herbal aroma . Im unsure what the herbs are but i can definitely notice them . I tried this liqueur neat with lots of ice , i was pleasantly surprised by the rich flavours . I could taste a rich sweetness of honey combined with a peppery spiceyness which i think perfectly balances out the sweet honey flavour . It is warming in my throat and is really nice and refreshing at the same time . [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]