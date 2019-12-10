By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Drambuie Liqueur 70Cl Bottle

  • Liqueur
  • A unique blend of aged scotch whisky heather honey herbs & spices
  • After 100 years as a local secret, production started on mainland Scotland, and as Drambuie's fame spread it was soon being poured in the finest bars around the world. Today, the legend lives on, embodied in classic cocktails like the Rusty Nail™ and the Drambuie Collins.
  • Drambuie is an extraordinary blend of aged Scotch whisky, heather honey, spices and herbs. It is a unique spirit that offers drinkers an extraordinary taste experience. Drambuie is a bright, deep golden colour, with the aromas of aged malt whisky combined with a mix of floral and herbal overtones and rich honey. The flavour provides a kaleidoscopic taste sensation, a complex arrangement of herbal, spicy, sweet and honey notes. It's voluptuous, mellifluous and full bodied.
  • Why not try the Drambuie Collins? A refreshing mix of Drambuie, Soda Water, Lemon and Mint.
  • 25ml Drambuie, Half a Lemon, 8 mint leaves and top with Soda.
  • In 1745 Bonnie Prince Charlie landed on the West Coast of Scotland. Driven by fiery ambition, he was intent on reclaiming the throne of his ancestors, rallying many to his cause. Despite early victories, they were decisively defeated at the Battle of Culloden and Charlie escaped to the Isle of Skye under the protection of the MacKinnon clan. By way of thanks he gifted them the only possession he had left, the recipe to his personal elixir. They called it Drambuie, after the Gaelic'An Dram Buidheach' which means The drink that satisfies.
Alcohol Units

28

ABV

40% vol

Country

Scotland

Alcohol Type

Liqueur

Storage Type

Ambient

Produce of

Produced & bottle in Mainland Scotland

Name and address

  • The Drambuie Liqueur Company Ltd.,
  • ML4 3AN,
  • Scotland.

Return to

  • The Drambuie Liqueur Company Ltd.,
  • ML4 3AN,
  • Scotland.
  • Discover more at www.drambuie.com

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

700ml ℮

98 Reviews

Average of 4.7 stars

This drink is the nectar of the gods, I never leav

5 stars

This drink is the nectar of the gods, I never leav the house without this, of this you can be sure.

Sweet

3 stars

Nice and sweet, teamed with Dr. Pepper went down so smooth. Would really recommend if you want a change. Went and bought a bottle the next day! had everyone round for a taste and everyone absolutely loved it. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Good mixer

4 stars

Drambuie and orange, dash of ice, well rather a lot of ice, great cocktail mixer and not too strong for me as bit of a lightweight, tasted great. On trying it straight, I will leave it to the big boys. Glad I've tried it and may even buy it again [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great taste

5 stars

Couldn't leave a review earlier, because I only tried it a few days ago :) Really good and aromatic smell, quite strong as a liqueur and it is surprisingly rich in taste. Nice golden colour. Cute little sample bottle. Really enjoyed. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great taste

5 stars

This whisky has a very smooth taste drink it straight over ice highly recommended to all. A reasonable price to enjoy on a regular basis and to share with friends All in all a well balanced whisky to be enjoyed on any occasion. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Really Nice

4 stars

This is a really nice little tipple. Smooth flavour and perfect for an after dinner or end of the evening sip. Definitely tastes better chilled (I reccomend stones, as ice waters it down). Would make a really nice gift to any whisky lover. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

First time trying and I love it.

5 stars

Never have I ever fancied trying Drambuie, but I really have been missing out. I first tried it near over ice and found it sweet and warming. I then tried mixing it in a cocktail with Scotch, the rusty nail is certainly a drink I will be revisiting. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Drambuie

5 stars

I loved this product it tasted delicious I wouldn't hesitate to buy it again it was very strong but very nice I would recommend it too my friends and family thankyou for sending it I will be buying it for Christmas [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Smooth

5 stars

Smooth tasting liqueur with warm citrus tones. Excellent over ice in cocktails or with a mixer such as lemonade. Also great for use in cooking, makes a great alternative to sherry in trifle and generally very versatile. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

warming sweet yet spicy drink

5 stars

I found this liqueur really interesting and nothing like ive tasted before . Firstly upon smelling the liquid , i can smell honey and a herbal aroma . Im unsure what the herbs are but i can definitely notice them . I tried this liqueur neat with lots of ice , i was pleasantly surprised by the rich flavours . I could taste a rich sweetness of honey combined with a peppery spiceyness which i think perfectly balances out the sweet honey flavour . It is warming in my throat and is really nice and refreshing at the same time . [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

