Simple Age Resisting Facial Wash 150Ml

Simple Age Resisting Facial Wash 150Ml
£ 2.66
£1.78/100ml

Offer

  • Help to fight the signs of premature ageing from the very start of your beauty routine with the Simple Regeneration Age Resisting Facial Wash and foaming cleanser! Choosing the right products for your skin is a great step on the road to maintaining that youthful glow; with our special blend of Simple cleansing goodness, featuring ingredients like Pro-Vitamin B5, Vitamin E, Mushroom Extract, Oat-Beta Glucan, Chamomile and Green Tea Extracts, our Age Resisting Facial Wash helps to moisturise, tone and gently cleanse the skin. This hardworking beauty essential not only removes impurities, but leaves your complexion visibly clearer too. It is the ideal first step in your Simple Regeneration skincare regime, helping to refresh skin whilst also preparing it for your moisturiser, creating that perfect base for your make-up.
  • One of our favourite anti ageing beauty tips is to think about how you cleanse. Instead of using harsh downwards motions when massaging your cleanser into your skin, use gentle upwards movements to avoid dragging or pulling your skin. Taking a little extra care and being kind to your complexion is one of our top beauty priorities, and the Regeneration Age Resisting Facial Wash helps us towards that goal – like all of our products, it is suitable even for sensitive skin. Use alongside refreshing facecleanser.
  • This Simple Regeneration Age Resisting Facial Wash contains a special blend of ingredients to remove make up and impurities and leave your complexion visibly clearer
  • This facial cleanser is infused with skin-loving ingredients such as with Mushroom Extract, Oat-Beta Glucan, Chamomile and Green Tea Extract
  • This face wash gently cleanses your skin and helps to fight the signs of premature ageing
  • This skin cleanser is made with triple purified water, our purest possible water, it provides instant hydration to the skin and acts as a sensitive skin face wash
  • This facewash contains no artificial perfume or colour and no harsh chemicals that can upset your skin, suitable for all skin types, even the most sensitive skin
  • This toning cleanser is non-comedogenic, hypoallergenic, dermatologically tested and approved, best face wash for age resisting, this simple skin care face wash can be used on sensitive skin
  • Pack size: 150ML

Information

Ingredients

Aqua, Sodium Laureth Sulfate, Decyl Glucoside, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Butylene Glycol, Propylene glycol, Fomes Officinalis Extract, PEG-55 Propylene Glycol Oleate, PEG-7 Glyceryl Cocoate, Sodium chloride, Panthenol, Camellia Sinensis Leaf Extract, Tocopheryl Acetate, Avena Sativa Kernel Extract, Anthemis Nobilis Flower Oil, Glycerin, Pantolactone, Glycol Distearate, Polyquaternium-39, Cocamide MEA, Laureth-10, Disodium EDTA, Dipropylene Glycol, Citric acid, Methylparaben, Sodium Hydroxymethylglycinate, Phenoxyethanol, Benzoic acid, Sodium benzoate, Chlorphenesin, Potassium sorbate, Sorbic acid, Propylparaben

Produce of

Poland

Warnings

  • Use only as directed. Avoid contact with eyes. If eye contact occurs wash out immediately with warm water. If irritation occurs discontinue use. As we are always looking to improve our products, our formulations change from time to time, so please always check the product packaging before use

Name and address

  • Unilever Dept ER,
  • Wirral CH63 3JW UK

Net Contents

150 ℮

Safety information

Use only as directed. Avoid contact with eyes. If eye contact occurs wash out immediately with warm water. If irritation occurs discontinue use. As we are always looking to improve our products, our formulations change from time to time, so please always check the product packaging before use

39 Reviews

Average of 4.6 stars

Best face wash I've ever used

5 stars

I've recently started using this face wash and from the very first wash I was in love with it. A small amount goes a long way. And it leaves your skin incredibly soft. I've stocked up on all the age resisting products as I love them all

Simply the best

5 stars

I have taken my time to write my review as I really wanted to give this a good go to do what it says it’s suppose to do, and it did not fail.!! Simple Age Regeneration Face Wash 150ml Is simply amazing, my skin is so soft and for some reason my skin seems a lot firmer.! It foams up brilliantly and glides over your face like silk.! This is my new regime never will I use anything else again.! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Simple facial wash

4 stars

It’s a nice face wash leaves skin soft . Haven’t noticed massive difference since using it . Don’t think I would buy it as it didn’t leave an impact on me . [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Simple Indeed

5 stars

I have used other Simple products in the past but I really LOVE this one. Over the past few days I’ve been using it morning and night and I can already tell a difference in my skin. I normally suffer from acne on my face due to working out and getting sweaty, but using this after the gym or a long training session and it helps clear, clean and makes my skin feel great. I would recommend this product to be used as part of your daily skin care routine. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Simply Hydrating and Soft

5 stars

I have finally found the best face wash! I have aging dry sensitive skin (age only 44) and found this beautiful facial wash has made my skin so hydrated, clean and soft. I have always preferred a facial wash that you use with water rather than cleansers and cotton pads for that extra clean feeling, this certainly makes me feel clean. It has a very subtle green tea smell and lathers up so well to a lovely soft foam, you only need a little. It’s feels lovely to wash away the day. I haven’t noticed my complexion being clearer yet, but I’m hoping with continued use it’ll improve, after all it won’t happen over night. I’m more than happy that my face isn’t so dry and tight like it used to be. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Simple face wash

5 stars

This face wash made me feel completely rejuvenated and with 5 children including a set of twins anything helps me feel new. My skin feels soft and smooth and with the hint of green hint makes me feel more perky. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Simple age regeneration face wash

5 stars

This face wash is creamy and feels lovely when it goes on your skin. After only a few days use my skin is softer and brighter and people have been commenting how well I look! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Simple Age Regeneration Face Wash

5 stars

Love this face wash! Its really smooth and soft on your skin, has a lovely fresh scent of green tea and leaves your skin feeling clean and hydrated. Would definitely recommend and will be buying again! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Age regeneration !

4 stars

This is a great smooth face wash. It has the fresh smell of green tea. It wasn’t drying and left my face feeling clean and ready for moisturiser. This will definitely be in my wash bag for holiday. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

What a fab face wash

5 stars

I use this before I go to bed to remove the days grime and what's left of my makeup. It smells great and really does the job at removing all my makeup including mascara. Leaves my skin feeling refreshed and cleansed. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

