Simple Age Resisting Facial Wash 150Ml

Best face wash I've ever used 5 stars Review from unilever.com 5th August 2018 I've recently started using this face wash and from the very first wash I was in love with it. A small amount goes a long way. And it leaves your skin incredibly soft. I've stocked up on all the age resisting products as I love them all

Simply the best 5 stars Review from unilever.com 9th July 2018 I have taken my time to write my review as I really wanted to give this a good go to do what it says it’s suppose to do, and it did not fail.!! Simple Age Regeneration Face Wash 150ml Is simply amazing, my skin is so soft and for some reason my skin seems a lot firmer.! It foams up brilliantly and glides over your face like silk.! This is my new regime never will I use anything else again.! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Simple facial wash 4 stars Review from unilever.com 9th July 2018 It’s a nice face wash leaves skin soft . Haven’t noticed massive difference since using it . Don’t think I would buy it as it didn’t leave an impact on me . [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Simple Indeed 5 stars Review from unilever.com 9th July 2018 I have used other Simple products in the past but I really LOVE this one. Over the past few days I’ve been using it morning and night and I can already tell a difference in my skin. I normally suffer from acne on my face due to working out and getting sweaty, but using this after the gym or a long training session and it helps clear, clean and makes my skin feel great. I would recommend this product to be used as part of your daily skin care routine. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Simply Hydrating and Soft 5 stars Review from unilever.com 9th July 2018 I have finally found the best face wash! I have aging dry sensitive skin (age only 44) and found this beautiful facial wash has made my skin so hydrated, clean and soft. I have always preferred a facial wash that you use with water rather than cleansers and cotton pads for that extra clean feeling, this certainly makes me feel clean. It has a very subtle green tea smell and lathers up so well to a lovely soft foam, you only need a little. It’s feels lovely to wash away the day. I haven’t noticed my complexion being clearer yet, but I’m hoping with continued use it’ll improve, after all it won’t happen over night. I’m more than happy that my face isn’t so dry and tight like it used to be. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Simple face wash 5 stars Review from unilever.com 9th July 2018 This face wash made me feel completely rejuvenated and with 5 children including a set of twins anything helps me feel new. My skin feels soft and smooth and with the hint of green hint makes me feel more perky. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Simple age regeneration face wash 5 stars Review from unilever.com 9th July 2018 This face wash is creamy and feels lovely when it goes on your skin. After only a few days use my skin is softer and brighter and people have been commenting how well I look! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Simple Age Regeneration Face Wash 5 stars Review from unilever.com 9th July 2018 Love this face wash! Its really smooth and soft on your skin, has a lovely fresh scent of green tea and leaves your skin feeling clean and hydrated. Would definitely recommend and will be buying again! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Age regeneration ! 4 stars Review from unilever.com 9th July 2018 This is a great smooth face wash. It has the fresh smell of green tea. It wasn’t drying and left my face feeling clean and ready for moisturiser. This will definitely be in my wash bag for holiday. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]