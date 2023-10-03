We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Neutrogena Norwegian Formula Lipcare Spf 20 4.8G

Neutrogena Norwegian Formula Lipcare Spf 20 4.8G

£3.00

£62.50/100g

Norwegian Formula Lipcare SPF 20
Immediate and lasting relief for dry, chapped lips. This moisture-rich formula soothes and improves the appearance and softness of your lips, whilst providing protection from all weather (SPF20).
SPF20For dry, chapped lipsDermatologist tested
Pack size: 4.8G

Ingredients

Ricinus Communis Oil, Paraffin, Cera Alba, Ethylhexyl Methoxycinnamate, Isodecyl Neopentanoate, Cetyl Palmitate, Cetearyl Alcohol, Isopropyl Myristate, Butyl Methoxydibenzoylmethane, Cetyl Alcohol, Cera Microcristallina, VP/Eicosene Copolymer, Isohexadecane, Bisabolol, Propylene Glycol, Stearic Acid, Palmitic Acid, Isopropyl Palmitate, Isopropyl Laurate, Candelilla Cera, Sodium Cetearyl Sulfate, Sodium Sulfate, Citric Acid, BHT, BHA, Parfum, CI 77891

Produce of

Made in France

Net Contents

4.8g

Preparation and Usage

Apply often for immediate relief and protection.

