Butlers Blacksticks Blue 150G

£ 2.00
£13.34/kg

Product Description

  • Blue Cheese
  • A juxtaposition of bright, creamy, mellow cheese with a hint of irresistible blue bite
  • Blacksticks® Blue, handmade at Wilson fields farm using local cow's milk from our family & friends. Just up the lane from our dairy is blacksticks farm. Our family lived and farmed here for many years, so when it came to creating our new generation of cheeses, we felt it was the perfect name.
  • A taste of the unexpected
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 150g

Information

Ingredients

Full Fat Coloured Blue Veined Cow's Milk Cheese, Colour (Annatto)

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Milk

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Eat within 3 days of opening and before use by date (see side of pack).

Recycling info

Sleeve. Recyclable

Name and address

  • Butlers Farmhouse Cheeses,
  • Wilson Fields Farm,
  • Inglewhite,
  • Preston,
  • PR3 2LH.

Net Contents

150g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g
Energy 1620KJ/391Kcal
Fat 33.5g
Of which Saturates 21.0g
Carbohydrate 0.1g
Of which Sugars 0.1g
Fibre 0.0g
Protein 22.3g
Salt 2.0g

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Really tasty

