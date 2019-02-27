By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Philadelphia Light Mini Tub 140G (4X35g)

Philadelphia Light Mini Tub 140G (4X35g)
£ 1.95
£13.93/kg
Each 35 g serving contains
  • Energy219 kJ 53 kcal
    3%
  • Fat3.9 g
    6%
  • Saturates2.6 g
    13%
  • Sugars1.8 g
    2%
  • Salt0.25 g
    4%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 625 kJ / 150 kcal

Product Description

  • Medium fat soft cheese.
  • Made with milk and real cream, Philadelphia Light has the same fresh and creamy taste as Original, but with 40% less fat. Philadelphia Light's delicious soft cheese can be enjoyed by everyone, in a convenient 35g mini tub, to keep your Philadelphia fresh.
  • Philadelphia Light makes a refreshingly simple lunch.
  • - Available also in 180g and 340g family pack.
  • - Made with pasteurised milk
  • - No preservatives
  • - Suitable for vegetarians
  • - See our recipes at www.philadelphia.co.uk for more delicious inspiration.
  • 100% taste
  • Made with pasteurised milk
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 140g

Information

Ingredients

Medium Fat Soft Cheese, Salt, Stabilisers (Locust Bean Gum, Carrageenan), Acid (Citric Acid)

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Milk

Storage

Keep refrigerated.Best Before: see base

Number of uses

1 portion = 35 g. Contains 4 portions

Name and address

  • Freepost MDLZ,
  • Mondelez UK,
  • Uxbridge,
  • UB8 1DH.
  • Mondelez Ireland,
  • Malahide Road,

Return to

  • Freepost MDLZ,
  • Mondelez UK,
  • Consumer Response,
  • Uxbridge,
  • UB8 1DH.
  • UK Careline: 0808 1000 678
  • Mondelez Ireland,
  • Malahide Road,
  • Coolock,
  • Dublin 5.
  • ROI Careline: 1800 600 858

Net Contents

4 x 35g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100 g:Per Portion (35 g):
Energy 625 kJ / 150 kcal219 kJ / 53 kcal
Fat 11 g3.9 g
of which Saturates 7.4 g2.6 g
Carbohydrate 5.2 g1.8 g
of which Sugars 5.2 g1.8 g
Fibre 0.4 g0.1 g
Protein 7.2 g2.5 g
Salt 0.70 g0.25 g

Smashing

5 stars

Simply delicious especially if you're on a diet or watching your weight. Love it on Ryvita with a tad of coleslaw.

So useful to have small packs. Good taste and spre

5 stars

So useful to have small packs. Good taste and spreads well.

