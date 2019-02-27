Philadelphia Light Mini Tub 140G (4X35g)

Smashing
Simply delicious especially if you're on a diet or watching your weight. Love it on Ryvita with a tad of coleslaw.
So useful to have small packs. Good taste and spre
So useful to have small packs. Good taste and spreads well.
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 625 kJ / 150 kcal
Medium Fat Soft Cheese, Salt, Stabilisers (Locust Bean Gum, Carrageenan), Acid (Citric Acid)
Keep refrigerated.Best Before: see base
1 portion = 35 g. Contains 4 portions
4 x 35g ℮
|Typical Values
|Per 100 g:
|Per Portion (35 g):
|Energy
|625 kJ / 150 kcal
|219 kJ / 53 kcal
|Fat
|11 g
|3.9 g
|of which Saturates
|7.4 g
|2.6 g
|Carbohydrate
|5.2 g
|1.8 g
|of which Sugars
|5.2 g
|1.8 g
|Fibre
|0.4 g
|0.1 g
|Protein
|7.2 g
|2.5 g
|Salt
|0.70 g
|0.25 g
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019
Average of 5 stars
Help other customers like you
Simply delicious especially if you're on a diet or watching your weight. Love it on Ryvita with a tad of coleslaw.
So useful to have small packs. Good taste and spreads well.