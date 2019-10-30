Seeds Of Change Bolognese Organic Pasta Sauce 500G
Offer
- Energy241kJ 58kcal3%
- Fat1.3g2%
- Saturates0.3g2%
- Sugars8.9g10%
- Salt0.83g14%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 193kJ 46kcal
Product Description
- Organic Sauce for Classic Bolognese
- Discover more at: www.seedsofchange.co.uk
- Change Tastes Good
- It's simply really: we believe real food, grown organically from seed, tastes better. All it needs is sunshine, water and a little bit of nurture. That's why all of our organic ingredients are full of nothing but flavour. Serve us up for dinner and see for yourself.
- Organically grown
- Serves 4
- No artificial additives or preservatives
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 500g
Information
Ingredients
Tomatoes* (77%), Tomato Paste* (13%), Onion*, Cane Sugar*, Sunflower Oil*, Sea Salt, Lemon Juice Concentrate*, Basil* (0.3%), Parsley* (0.1%), Garlic*, Oregano*, Black Pepper*, Thyme*, Cayenne Pepper*, *Certified Organic, Sea Salt is a permitted ingredient in Organic Foods
Storage
After opening, refrigerate for up to 3 days.Best before: see lid.
Produce of
Made in EU
Preparation and Usage
- Brown minced beef, add sauce and simmer for 20 minutes, stirring occasionally. Cook 400g pasta and serve sauce on top.
Number of uses
4 Servings
Additives
- Free From Artificial Preservatives
Name and address
- GB:
- Freepost,
- Mars Food UK.
- IE:
- Seeds of Change,
- Box 3856,
Return to
- GB:
- Freepost,
- Mars Food UK.
- 0800 952 1234
- IE:
- Seeds of Change,
- Box 3856,
- Dublin 4,
- Ireland.
Net Contents
500g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per portion (125g) (%*)
|Energy
|193kJ 46kcal
|241kJ (3%) 58kcal (3%)
|Fat
|1.0g
|1.3g (2%)
|of which saturates
|0.2g
|0.3g (2%)
|Carbohydrate
|7.3g
|9.1g (3%)
|of which sugars
|7.1g
|8.9g (10%)
|Fibre
|1.4g
|1.8g
|Protein
|1.2g
|1.5g (3%)
|Salt
|0.66g
|0.83g (14%)
|*Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)
|-
|-
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019