Whiskas Temptations Salmon 60G

Product Description
- Complementary pet food for adult cats.
- Whiskas® delicious meals and cat treats are formulated for your cat's diet
- Dual textured cat treat for your pet
- 60g Whiskas cat biscuits with Salmon
- Less than 2kcal in every treat for your feline friend
- Cat treats contains no artificial flavours
- Whiskas® Temptations are delicious cat treats with a tasty crunchy outside and an irresistible soft centre. With a range of mouth-watering flavours, containing extra vitamins and minerals, and with less than 2 Kcal in every treat, they are a great way to give your cat a treat they'll love.
- At the WHISKAS® brand we understand what your cat naturally needs and loves. That's why we use delicious, nutritious ingredients she'll instinctively love. All WHISKAS® cat food recipes are carefully prepared to give your cat everything she naturally needs at each stage of her life, keeping her happy and healthy from kitten through to senior. Developed by our experts at The Waltham Centre for Pet Nutrition, the world's leading authority on petcare and nutrition, each cat food meal is complete and balanced to help you provide the best possible care for your cat. And with our variety, she can enjoy something different each day.
- Delicious dual textured cat treats with a tasty crunchy outside and an irresistible soft centre
- Prepared in delicious varieties, including tasty chicken & cheese, beef, salmon, seafood and turkey, because your cat naturally seeks a varied diet
- Less than 2 Kcal in every cat treat
- Cat biscuits with added vitamins and minerals and no artificial flavours
- Pack size: 60G
Information
Ingredients
Meat and Animal Derivatives, Cereals, Oils and Fats, Derivatives of Vegetable Origin, Vegetable Protein Extracts, Fish and Fish Derivatives (including 4% Salmon), Minerals
Storage
Store in a cool and dry place. Use within 4 weeks of opening.Best before date: see back of pack.
Preparation and Usage
- Feeding Instructions: Feed up to 11 pieces per day. Please reduce main meal accordingly.
- Fresh drinking water should always be available.
Additives
- Free From Artificial Flavours
Name and address
- GB: Freepost Mars Petcare UK.
- IRL: Mars Ireland,
- PO Box 3856,
- Dublin 4.
Return to
- GB: Freepost Mars Petcare UK.
- 0800 738 800
- www.mars.co.uk/contact
- www.whiskas.co.uk
- IRL: Mars Ireland Consumer Care,
- PO Box 3856,
- Dublin 4.
- 1890 812 315
- www.whiskas.ie
Net Contents
60g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Analytical constituents (%):
|Protein:
|32
|Fat content:
|25
|Inorganic matter:
|9
|Crude fibres:
|1.7
|Vitamin A:
|6460 IU
|Vitamin B3:
|50.5 mg
|Vitamin B5:
|45.6 mg
|Vitamin B9:
|1.3 mg
|Vitamin D3:
|713 IU
|Cupric sulphate pentahydrate:
|26.7 mg
|Manganous sulphate monohydrate:
|43.4 mg
|Potassium iodide:
|2.2 mg
|Zinc sulphate monohydrate:
|193 mg
|Additives per kg:
|-
|Antioxidants and Colourants:
|-
|Nutritional additives:
|-
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020