Tesco Extra Strong Mints 5 Pack 204G

Product Description

  • Extra Strong Mints
  • Tesco Extra Strong Mints 5 Pack Inspired by a traditional sweet shop recipe Our confectioners have been creating classic sweet treats in the UK for more than 50 years. We take traditional recipes and evolve them for today, so our sweets are tasty as can be, with absolutely no artificial flavours or colours.
  • PUNCHY PEPPERMINT Inspired by a traditional sweet shop recipe Our confectioners have been creating classic sweet treats in the UK for more than 50 years. We take traditional recipes and evolve them for today, so our sweets are tasty as can be, with absolutely no artificial flavours or colours.
  • Pack size: 204g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Beef Gelatine, Flavouring, Stabiliser (Xanthan Gum), Potato Starch.

Storage

Store in a cool dry place.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

16 Servings

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

200g e (5 x 40g)

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne mint (2.5g)
Energy1692kJ / 398kcal43kJ / 10kcal
Fat0.1g0.0g
Saturates0g0g
Carbohydrate98.6g2.5g
Sugars97.1g2.5g
Fibre0g0g
Protein0.7g0.0g
Salt0.2g<0.01g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

7 Reviews

Average of 5 stars

The best

5 stars

The best mints going and half the price of similar mints. We all love yhrm

Better than the more expensive main brand.

5 stars

I've been buying Tesco Extra Strong Mints for a very long time now, These are the best mints for the quality and price, When you have one they do not crumble like more expensive main brands, Plus they last a long time.

Some like it hot!

5 stars

I buy these regularly. They can be quite adddictive - the hotter the better! Good for after meals.

Best extra strong mints

5 stars

They are not crumbly like a leading brand so last longer.

Taste the same orbetter than trebor

5 stars

After Haverhill’s bad heart burn for many months my husband swore by these better taste and value for money well done Tesco

Minty strong!

5 stars

Husband likes these to get rid of nasty taste from medication. They are very good value and taste good

Minty

5 stars

My husband loves these mint

