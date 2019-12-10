Tesco Extra Strong Mints 5 Pack 204G

The best
The best mints going and half the price of similar mints. We all love yhrm
Better than the more expensive main brand.
I've been buying Tesco Extra Strong Mints for a very long time now, These are the best mints for the quality and price, When you have one they do not crumble like more expensive main brands, Plus they last a long time.
Some like it hot!
I buy these regularly. They can be quite adddictive - the hotter the better! Good for after meals.
Best extra strong mints
They are not crumbly like a leading brand so last longer.
Taste the same orbetter than trebor
After Haverhill’s bad heart burn for many months my husband swore by these better taste and value for money well done Tesco
Minty strong!
Husband likes these to get rid of nasty taste from medication. They are very good value and taste good
Minty
My husband loves these mint